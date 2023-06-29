Stevia Market Report 2023-2028, Industry Growth Opportunity, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Stevia Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” The global stevia market size reached US$ 705 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,132 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during 2023-2028.

Stevia Market Overview:

Stevia is a natural sweetener derived from the leaves of the Stevia rebaudiana plant. It is a popular alternative to sugar due to its intensely sweet taste while having minimal impact on blood sugar levels. Stevia contains compounds called steviol glycosides, mainly stevioside and rebaudioside, which provide a sweet flavor. It is commonly available in different forms, including powdered extracts, liquid drops, and granulated blends. Stevia provides a sweet taste without the same caloric impact as sugar, making it a popular choice for individuals looking to reduce their sugar intake or manage conditions such as diabetes or obesity.

Global Stevia Market Trends:

The increasing health consciousness across the globe is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Stevia is widely used as an alternative to sugar as it offers sweetness without the calories and negative health effects associated with sugar consumption. In line with this, rising consumer demand for natural and healthier alternatives to artificial sweeteners is favoring the market growth. Apart from this, the growing environmental consciousness and the reduced ecological footprint associated with Stevia production are providing an impetus to the market growth.

Furthermore, the widespread product adoption in a wide range of products, including beverages, confectionery, dairy, and baked goods, is positively influencing the market growth. Other factors, including rising disposable incomes, growing urbanization, rapidly evolving food and beverage (F&B) industry, easy product availability across e-commerce platforms, increasing consumption of low-calorie sweeteners, and changing dietary preferences, are presenting remunerative growth opportunities for the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Extract Type:

Powder

Liquid

Leaf

Breakup by End Use:

Beverages

Food Products

Table Top Sweeteners

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

