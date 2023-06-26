Structural Health Monitoring Market Overview, Industry Trends, Report 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Structural Health Monitoring Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global structural health monitoring market size reached US$ 1.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6% during 2023-2028. Structural health monitoring (SHM) helps in implementing a damage identification strategy for aerospace, mechanical, and civil engineering infrastructure. It relies on non-destructive acoustic emission and ultrasonic and thermal imaging technologies to prevent abnormalities caused by incorrect construction, deterioration, lack of quality control or excessive accidental or environmental load. As a result, SHM is widely utilized for bridges, power, and wind energy plants, water, gas and oil pipelines rigs, tunnels, and pavements across the globe.

Request Free Sample Report (Exclusive Offer on this report): https://www.imarcgroup.com/structural-health-monitoring-market/requestsample

Global Structural Health Monitoring Market Trends:

SHM finds application in civil engineering as it assists in improving the understanding of field structural behavior, detecting damages at an early age of problem initiation, reducing inspection and repair time, encouraging the use of innovative materials, and developing rational management and maintenance strategies. This, along with rapid digitization and the advent of smart sensors, represents one of the key factors bolstering market growth. Apart from this, numerous technological advancements, such as the integration of data acquisition systems and innovative communication modules, are contributing to market growth.

Ask An Analyst: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=4651&flag=C

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being

Acellent Technologies Inc.

Bridge Diagnostics Inc.

Campbell Scientific In

COWI A/S

Digitexx Data Systems Inc

FEAC Engineering

HBK – Hottinger Brüel & Kjær (Spectris plc)

James Fisher and Sons plc

National Instruments Corporation

RST Instruments Ltd.

Sisgeo S.r.l.

Sixense Enterprises Inc.

Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

Breakup by Technology:

Wired

Wireless

Breakup by Implementation Method:

New Construction

Retrofitting

Breakup by Vertical:

Civil Infrastructure

Aerospace and Defense

Energy

Mining

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: We are in the process of updating our reports. If you want to receive the latest research data covering the time period from 2023 to 2028, along with industry trends, market size, and competitive analysis, click on the request sample report. The team would be able to deliver the latest version of the report in a quick turnaround time.

Browse More Research Reports:

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800