Styrene Acrylonitrile Resin Production Cost Analysis Report, Manufacturing Process, Provided by Procurement Resource

The latest report titled “Styrene Acrylonitrile Resin Production” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of Styrene Acrylonitrile Resin.

Procurement Resource study is based on the latest prices and other economic data available. It also offers additional analysis of the report with detailed breakdown of all cost components (capital investment details, production cost details, economics for another plant location, dynamic cost model). In addition, the report incorporates the production process with detailed process and material flow, capital investment, operating costs along with financial expenses and depreciation charges.

Procurement Resource’s detailed report describes the stepwise consumption of material and utilities along with a detailed process flow diagram. Furthermore, the study assesses the latest developments within the industry that might influence Styrene Acrylonitrile Resin production cost, looking into capacity expansions, plant turnarounds, mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

Procurement Resource Assessment of Styrene Acrylonitrile Resin Production Process:

1. Styrene Acrylonitrile Resin Production Cost From Styrene and Acrylonitrile: This report presents the detailed production methodology and cost analysis of styrene acrylonitrile resin industrial production across styrene acrylonitrile resin manufacturing plants. During this process, a mixture of acrylonitrile and styrene is continuously polymerized in ethylbenzene to create styrene-acrylonitrile resin. The resulting product undergoes devolatilization to recover and recycle any remaining monomers. Finally, the resin is extruded and pelletized to produce SAN.

Product Definition:

Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) resin is a type of rigid and transparent plastic that is created through the combination of styrene and acrylonitrile. It has the clarity and rigidity of polystyrene, as well as the strength, hardness, and resistance to heat and solvents of polyacrylonitrile. This material is commonly used in various products, such as automotive parts, furniture, medical supplies, kitchenware, and battery cases. Moreover, the ratio of styrene units and acrylonitrile units in SAN resin is roughly 70% and 30% respectively. The two compounds are typically mixed together in bulk-liquid form or in a water-based emulsion or suspension, and polymerization occurs with the help of free-radical initiators. SAN resin is known to be more resistant to heat and solvents compared to polystyrene alone.

Market Drivers:

Styrene Acrylonitrile SAN resin is a type of thermoplastic material that is widely used in the production of consumer goods. It is popular for its remarkable properties, such as high impact resistance, transparency, and heat resistance. This material is commonly used in the manufacturing of food storage containers, kitchenware, and toys, and it has replaced polystyrene (PS) and acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) in many applications due to its superior qualities. One of the major industries that rely on SAN resin is the electrical and electronic appliances industry. It is used to create computer monitor casings, television set enclosures, and other consumer electronics products. The application of SAN resin in various sectors is increasing its demand worldwide, fueling its market growth.

