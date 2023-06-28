Submersible Pumps Market 2023, Growth Rate, Share and Forecast Report By 2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Submersible Pumps Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” The global submersible pumps market size reached US$ 12.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 16.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% during 2023-2028.

Submersible Pumps Market Overview:

Submersible pumps operate underwater and provide efficient and reliable solutions for pumping liquids, slurries, and solids. They consist of an end-suction pump with a submersible motor that is directly immersed in the fluid, allowing for a more compact and integrated system. They involve Bladder, grinder, well, borehole, fountain, and utility pumps. They help eliminate the need for external priming and offer significant advantages over traditional pumps, such as high energy efficiency and the ability to handle high flow rates and pressures. As a result, submersible pumps find extensive applications across various sectors, which include mining, oil and gas, water treatment, agriculture, and construction.

Get Free Sample Copy of Report at – https://www.imarcgroup.com/submersible-pumps-market/requestsample

Global Submersible Pumps Market Trends:

Rapid urbanization and industrialization in developing economies are increasing the demand for efficient water management systems and leading to the widespread adoption of submersible pumps in water supply and sewage treatment plants. Furthermore, the growing need for reliable and energy-efficient pumping solutions has spurred the market for submersible pumps. These pumps offer superior performance and require less power consumption compared to traditional centrifugal pumps, making them a cost-effective choice for businesses.

Additionally, stringent government regulations associated with environmental conservation and water resource management are escalating the demand for submersible pumps, as they provide effective solutions for wastewater treatment and groundwater extraction. Moreover, advancements in pump technology, such as the development of corrosion-resistant materials and intelligent control systems, are improving the efficiency and reliability of submersible pumps. This, in turn, is attracting businesses looking for long-lasting and low-maintenance solutions. The trend toward the integration of IoT-enabled sensors and remote monitoring capabilities in submersible pumps enables businesses to optimize their operations and reduce downtime.

Top Companies in Submersible Pumps Industry Worldwide:

Atlas Copco

Flowserve Corporation

Grundfos Holding A/S

ITT Gould’s Pumps Inc.

Kirloskar Brothers Limited

KSB Aktiengesellschaft

Schlumberger

Sulzer AG

Weir Group Plc.

Wilo SE

Xylem Inc.

Do you know more information, Contact to our analyst at– https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1936&flag=C

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Open Well

Borewell

Non-Clog

Breakup by Operation:

Single Stage

Multi-Stage

Breakup by Power Rating:

Low

Medium

High

Breakup by Application:

Water & Wastewater

Mining & Construction

Pulp & Paper

Energy & Power

Food & Beverages

Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Who we are:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800