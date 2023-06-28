Subscription and Billing Management Market 2023, Outlook, Trends, Share, and Forecast Report By 2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Subscription and Billing Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” The global subscription and billing management market is expected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8% during 2023-2028.

Subscription and Billing Management Market Overview:

Subscription and billing management refers to the processes and systems implemented by businesses to manage their subscription-based services or products, including customer acquisition, billing, invoicing, and revenue management. It enables businesses to offer their products or services on a recurring subscription basis, providing customers with the convenience of regular access while ensuring a steady revenue stream for the business. These systems typically consist of various components, including customer management, product catalog management, pricing and packaging, billing and invoicing, payment processing, and revenue recognition. Currently, there are different types of subscription and billing management models available, including subscription boxes, software-as-a-service (SaaS) subscriptions, media streaming services, membership-based platforms, and cloud-based storage services.

Global Subscription and Billing Management Market Trends:

The global subscription and billing management market is being driven by several factors, including the increasing consumer preference for subscription-based services, driven by the convenience, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness they offer, which has led businesses across industries to adopt such models. Additionally, the shift towards a subscription economy and advancements in technology, particularly in cloud computing and automation, are fueling the market growth.

Apart from this, the escalating demand for personalized customer experiences and the need for data-driven insights are propelling the market growth. Furthermore, the need for accurate revenue recognition, inflating consumer expenditure power, and growth of online businesses are providing a considerable boost to the market growth. Other factors, such as the growing demand for personalized customer experiences and the escalating need for data-driven insights to drive business decisions, are contributing to the growth of the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Top Key Players in Subscription and Billing Management Industry:

2Checkout.com Inc. (VeriFone Holdings Inc.)

Aria Systems Inc.

BillingPlatform LLC

Bright Market LLC dba FastSpring

Cerillion, Chargebee

Fusebill

Oracle Corporation

SaaSOptics

Salesforce Inc.

SAP SE

Zoho Corporation

Zuora.

Breakup by Component:

Software

Services

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

On-premises

Cloud-based

Breakup by Organization Size:

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by End User:

BFSI

Retail

IT

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

