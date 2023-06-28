Subscription Box Market Statistical Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Research Methodologies, Report 2023-2028

The global subscription box market size reached US$ 28.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 73.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5% during 2023-2028.
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Subscription Box Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global subscription box market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.
A subscription box refers to the auto-delivery service of niche-oriented items on a regular basis, such as half-yearly, monthly, or yearly. Some unique features of these packages include a surprise or mystery items in the box, the curation of products by the consumers, and aesthetic representation of the contents. Based on various products, subscription boxes find extensive utilization across several sectors, such as personal grooming and hygiene, health and fitness, food and beverages, childcare, apparel, books, pet care, etc.
Report Metric:
Base Year of Estimation:
2022
Historical Data:
2017-2022
Future Forecast Period:
2023-2028
Subscription Box Market Trends:
The expanding e-commerce industry and the increasing penetration of social media movements are among the primary factors driving the subscription box market. Besides this, the leading retailers across various sectors, including cosmetics, food and beverages, personal grooming, apparel, etc., are introducing long-term services to develop customer loyalty and cater to specific consumer tastes and preferences, which is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the rising inclination of social media-based startups towards subscription boxes for maintaining consistent revenue, creating brand awareness, and promoting built-in marketing is also catalyzing the global market.
Apart from this, the escalating product demand, particularly among the urbanized and millennial population, owing to the emerging trend of online blogs and several celebrity endorsements, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the collaboration of startups with various social media bloggers, vloggers, and influencers to promote their derivatives is also stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, the elevating consumer preferences towards personalized items and curated products are anticipated to propel the subscription box market over the forecasted period.
Competitive Landscape:
By IMARC group the report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the top Subscription Box Companies and Brands being-
Some of these key players include:
- Amazon Subscribe & Save (Amazon.com, Inc.) (NASDAQ: AMZN)
- BarkBox (BARK:NYSE)
- Birchbox (NASDAQ:WBA)
- Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APRN)
- Glossybox (The Hut.com Ltd.)
- Grove Collaborative Inc. (NYSE: GROV)
- HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS: HELFY)
- FabFitFun
- Harry’s Inc.
- Loot Crate
- Personalized Beauty Discovery Inc.
- TechStyle Fashion Group
- Dollar Shave Club, Inc. (Unilever plc)
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Application:
- Clothing and Fashion
- Beauty
- Food and Beverages
- Pet Food
- Baby Products
- Health and Fitness
- Others
Breakup by Type:
- Replenishment Subscription
- Curation Subscription
- Access Subscription
Breakup by Gender:
- Male
- Female
Breakup by Region:
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
- Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance (2017-2022)
- Market Outlook (2023-2028)
- COVID-19 Impact on the Market
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Structure of the Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
TOC for the Subscription Box Market Research Report:
- Preface
- Scope and Methodology
- Executive Summary
- Introduction
- Global Market
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain Analysis
- Price Analysis
- Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
