Sunglasses Market Size, Top Brands by Share, Sales, Report 2023-2028

The global sunglasses market size reached US$ 36.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 49.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5% during 2023-2028.

Sunglasses refers to protective eyewear utilized for preventing bright sunlight and high-energy light, which can be damaging and discomforting for the eyes. Some of the common product types include round, aviator or pilot, square, rectangle, oval, cat eye, etc. These sunglasses are manufactured using several lens materials, such as glass, plastic, and carbon fiber, and are commonly available in polarized and non-polarized variants. They filter out light, minimize brightness from reflective or vivid surfaces, and reduce dry eye problems. Sunglasses even help to prevent the risk of cataracts and soothes headaches and migraines. Consequently, they are in extensive demand among consumers across the globe.

Sunglasses Market Trends and Drivers:

The expanding usage of sunglasses during outdoor activities to control exposure to ultraviolet (UV) rays is primarily driving the sunglasses market. Additionally, the shifting preference toward premium-quality products and the increasing participation of individuals in sports-related and recreational activities are also positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the introduction of novel products by leading market players that are incorporated with anti-fog, anti-glare, magnetic clip-ons, and customizable nose pads is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the emerging trend of personalized products employing concave or convex lenses according to the eye power of the person and the growing number of brand stores and e-commerce channels offering unique sunglasses in numerous shapes and designs are further propelling the market growth. Besides this, the inflating expenditure by various brands on social media campaigns and influencers and celebrity endorsements to enhance overall sales and generate brand awareness among the masses is expected to propel the sunglasses market over the forecasted period.

Sunglasses Market Report Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

De Rigo Vision S.p.A.

EssilorLuxottica SA

Eugenia Eyewear Company Ltd.

Fielmann AG

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

Marchon Eyewear Inc. (Vision Service Plan)

Marcolin SpA, Maui Jim Inc.

Randolph Engineering, Inc.

Safilo Group S.p.A.

Specsavers Optical Group Ltd.

Titan Company Limited.

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Type:

Non-polarized

Polarized

Breakup by Design:

Round

Aviator/Pilot

Rectangle

Square

Oval

Cat Eye

Others

Breakup by Frame Material:

Injected

Acetate

Metal

Others

Breakup by Lens Material:

Polycarbonate

CR-39

Polyurethane

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

Breakup by End User:

Men

Women

Unisex

By Geography:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

