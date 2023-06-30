Synthetic Aperture Radar Market Report, Trends Industry Share & Forecast 2023-2028

The latest research study “Synthetic Aperture Radar Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” by IMARC Group, finds that the global synthetic aperture radar market size reached US$ 3.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 7.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6% during 2023-2028.

Synthetic aperture radar (SAR) is a device that collects data from radar signals and generates high-resolution remote sensing imagery. It transmits and receives microwave radar signals from the surface of the earth to detect physical properties using active sensors. It is widely used in military systems and environmental monitoring, which require broad area-imaging at high resolutions to detect changes in water levels, habitat, and moisture and analyze the effects of natural or human disturbances after earthquakes or sinkhole openings. As a result, SAR is gaining immense traction in the commercial and defense sectors.

Get Your Free PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/synthetic-aperture-radar-market/requestsample

Synthetic Aperture Radar Market Trends and Drivers:

The market is primarily driven by growing situational awareness and the surging need to analyze early warnings against natural disasters. In addition, the increasing investment in surveillance and attack unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) due to the increasing threats from potential enemies is contributing to the market growth.

Moreover, the widespread adoption of SAR for biomass estimation, mineral exploration, vegetation cover mapping, and biological water monitoring for research purposes represents another major growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the increasing product applications in the agriculture sector to identify differences in surface roughness and enhance soil tillage, crop harvesting, and field plowing is providing a positive thrust to market growth.

Furthermore, technological advancements, extensive research and development (R&D) activities, and growing environmental concerns regarding disaster monitoring, environmental degradation, and climatic changes are also creating a positive market outlook across the globe.

Global Synthetic Aperture Radar Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Airbus SE, Aselsan A., BAE Systems plc, Cobham Limited, General Atomics, Israel Aerospace Industries, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leonardo S.p.A., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Saab AB and Thales Group.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, component, mode, frequency band, platform and application.

Breakup by Component:

Antenna

Receiver

Transmitter

Breakup by Mode:

Single Mode

Multi-Mode

Breakup by Frequency Band:

X Band

L Band

C Band

S Band

K, Ku, Ka Band

VHF/UHF Band

Others

Breakup by Platform:

Airborne

Ground

Breakup by Application:

Defense

Commercial

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=4985&flag=C

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2023-2028) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Other Reports:

https://www.supermarketresearch.com/2023/06/20/mining-lubricants-market-size-share-growth-report-2023-2028/

https://www.supermarketresearch.com/2023/06/20/image-sensors-market-size-share-growth-drivers-forecast-2023-2028/

https://www.supermarketresearch.com/2023/06/20/cell-separation-technologies-market-share-report-outlook-trends-2023-2028/

https://www.supermarketresearch.com/2023/06/20/2023-2028-dengue-testing-market-research-report/

https://www.supermarketresearch.com/2023/06/20/2023-2028-predictive-maintenance-market-share-global-industry-size/

https://www.supermarketresearch.com/2023/06/20/soft-starter-market-share-analysis-growth-trends-2023-2028/

https://www.supermarketresearch.com/2023/06/20/2023-2028-camera-lens-market-trends-research-analysis/

https://www.supermarketresearch.com/2023/06/20/forklift-battery-market-size-trends-industry-forecast-2023-2028/

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:



IMARC Services Private Limited.

134 N 4th St.

Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800