T-cell Therapy Market Overview, Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2023-2028

According to IMARC Group latest report titled “T-cell Therapy Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on T-cell therapy market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global T-cell therapy market is expected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3% during 2023-2028.

What are T-cell?

T-cell is an important part of the immune system and develops from bone marrow stem cells. It helps protect the body from infection and may help fight cancer. T-cell therapy is a procedure to get immune cells to fight cancer by changing them in the laboratory so they can find and kill cancer cells. It involves changing the genes inside T cells to help them fight cancer. It is very helpful in treating some types of cancer. It is also FDA-approved to treat several hematological malignancies, including leukemia, lymphoma, and multiple myeloma. T-Cell Therapy is also utilized to enhance the immune response against cancerous cells.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the T-cell industry?

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing demand for ideal therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. In line with this, the rising prevalence of cancer worldwide is significantly contributing to market growth. Furthermore, the favorable reimbursement policies in several countries regarding CAR T-cell therapy are positively influencing the market. Apart from this, the growing incidences of lymphoma and leukemia are catalyzing the market. Moreover, the escalating approvals coupled with expanding manufacturing capabilities are propelling the market expansion. Besides, the heavy investments in research and development activities by the market players are favoring the market. Additionally, the increasing number of relapsed or refractory cancer cases showing response failure to alternative treatments such as chemotherapy and radiation therapy is providing a boost to the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Amgen Inc.

Aurora Biopharma Inc.

bluebird bio Inc

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Fate Therapeutics

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Merck KGaA

Mustang Bio Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

TCR2 Therapeutics

T-cell Therapy Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, modality, therapy type and indication.

Breakup by Modality:

Research

Commercialized

Breakup by Therapy Type:

CAR T-cell based

T Cell Receptor (TCR) based

Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocytes (TIL) based

Breakup by Indication:

Hematologic Malignancies Lymphoma Leukemia Myeloma

Solid Tumors Melanoma Brain and Central Nervous System Liver Cancer Others

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

