Takaful Market 2023, Industry Overview Report and Forecast By 2028

According to latest research report by IMARC Group, titled “Takaful Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” The global takaful market size reached US$ 30.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 54.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2% during 2023-2028.

Takaful Market:

Takaful is a type of Islamic insurance based on the principles of mutual cooperation and shared responsibility. It relies on the principles of cooperation, solidarity, and shared benefits and losses, unlike conventional insurance, which is based on the concept of risk transfer. It operates under the principle of Tabarru (donation), where participants voluntarily donate a portion of their contributions to support other participants in times of need to promote social solidarity and cooperation among participants. It allows participants to contribute money into a common pool or fund that is managed by a Takaful operator, which acts as a trustee and administrator, managing the pool and ensuring compliance with Islamic principles. This pool serves as a collective protection mechanism, and the funds are used to provide compensation to participants in the event of a covered loss or damage.

Global Takaful Market Trends:

At present, the rising demand for takaful, as it prohibits investments in activities considered unethical in Islam, such as interest-based transactions, gambling, and speculative investments, represents one of the key factors supporting the growth of the market. In addition, various types of coverages offered by takaful, such as life takaful, general takaful, and family takaful, are bolstering the growth of the market.

Moreover, the growing demand for takaful, as it provides a way for individuals and businesses to manage risks while aligning their insurance needs with their religious beliefs and values, is offering a favorable market outlook. Besides this, takaful offers an alternative to conventional insurance and fosters financial inclusion by providing access to insurance services for those who prefer Shariah-compliant options.

Top Companies in Global Takaful Market Industry:

Islamic Insurance Company

JamaPunji

AMAN

Salama

Standard Chartered

Takaful Brunei Darussalam Sdn Bhd

Allianz

Prudential BSN Takaful Berhad

Zurich Malaysia

Takaful Malaysia

Qatar Islamic Insurance Company

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Life/Family Takaful

General Takaful

Regional Insights:

Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)

Southeast Asia

Africa

Others

