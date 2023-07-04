Telecom Cloud Market Share, Size, Growth, Forecast 2023-2028

The global telecom cloud market size reached US$ 34.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 106.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 19.41% during 2023-2028.

What is Telecom cloud?

Telecom cloud is a game-changing technology that involves the deployment of telecommunication infrastructure and services in a cloud computing environment. It enables service providers to leverage the power of virtualization, automation, and scalability to offer a wide range of communication solutions to businesses and individuals. By moving away from traditional hardware-based infrastructure to a cloud-based model, the telecom cloud empowers organizations to streamline their operations, enhance agility, and deliver innovative services with unmatched flexibility. As a result, the telecom cloud is rapidly gaining traction to enable seamless and efficient communication for businesses of all sizes.

Global Telecom Cloud Market Trends and Drivers:

The global telecom cloud market is primarily driven by the exponential rise in data consumption and the escalating demand for bandwidth-intensive applications and services. Additionally, the proliferation of smartphones, IoT devices, and the digital transformation initiatives undertaken by businesses has strengthened the need for robust and scalable infrastructure. Since the telecom cloud provides the scalability and on-demand provisioning required to support the surge in data traffic, ensuring seamless connectivity and user experience, it is witnessing a substantial rise in demand across the globe. Moreover, the rapid shift from legacy systems with complex and inflexible architectures toward cloud-based solutions that offer a flexible and agile alternative, enabling operators to rapidly deploy new services, scale capacity as needed, and efficiently manage their networks, represents another major growth-inducing factor.

This flexibility enhances operational efficiency and reduces capital expenditures, enabling businesses to allocate resources strategically. Furthermore, the convergence of telecommunications with other emerging technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), and edge computing is contributing to market growth as the telecom cloud facilitates the deployment and management of these technologies, providing a platform for innovation and next-generation services. For instance, 5G networks require a cloud-native infrastructure to support the low latency and high bandwidth requirements. On the other hand, AI-powered virtual assistants and chatbots leverage the cloud to deliver seamless communication experiences. Other factors, including the rising penetration of cloud-based telecommunication solutions, increasing data consumption, the shift toward cloud infrastructure, and the escalating need for seamless communication experiences, are also anticipated to propel the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Amazon Web Services Inc. (Amazon.com Inc.), BT Group plc, China Telecom Corporation Limited, Dell Technologies Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, Google LLC, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Singapore Telecommunications Limited, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Telstra Corporation Limited, Telus Corporation and Verizon Communications Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, type, computing services, application and end user.

Breakup by Type:

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Breakup by Computing Services:

SaaS

IaaS

PaaS

Breakup by Application:

Computing

Data Storage

Achieving

Enterprise Application

Others

Breakup by End User:

BFSI

Retail

Manufacturing

Transportation and Distribution

Healthcare

Government

Media and Entertainment

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

