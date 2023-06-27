Telecom Tower Market Outlook, Growth, Industry Size and Forecast 2023-2028

What is the Market Size of the Telecom Tower Market ? :

IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Telecom Tower Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global telecom tower market size reached 4.7 Million Units in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 5.7 Million Units by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3% during 2023-2028.

Telecom Tower Uses:

Telecom tower is tall structures developed to support antennas for telecommunications and broadcasting, including televisions. It is grouped in a geographical location where population density is high, and it connects a large number of smartphone users. The core function of telecom towers is to give proper elevation to telecom antennas that will accept and transmit radio frequency signals from smartphones and other devices. This, in turn, helps in avoiding saturation of the available capacity.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

American Tower Corporation

AT&T Inc, Cellnex Telecom S.A

China Tower Corporation Limited

Crown Castle

GTL Infrastructure Limited

Helios Towers plc

IHS Holding Limited

Indus Towers Limited (Bharti Airtel)

SBA Communications Corporation

Telesites S.A.B de C.V.

Viom Networks

Telecom Tower Market Development and Advanced Technology:

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing penetration of smartphones. In line with this, the rising demand for broadband connections with advanced technology is significantly contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the growing penetration of the 5G network for providing a better network facility to mobile and broadband internet users is offering lucrative opportunities for market expansion. Apart from this, escalating demand for the latest energy efficiency devices to optimize electricity utilization and the data revolution is positively influencing the market growth.

Moreover, the rising emphasis on improving internet connectivity in rural areas is one of the major factors accelerating the deployment of the telecom infrastructure in these areas, thereby catalyzing the market’s growth. Besides, rapid technological advancements and increasing government efforts are propelling market growth. Additionally, the growing requirement for high-speed internet connectivity in rural and off-grid locations is providing a boost to market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type of Tower:

Lattice Tower

Guyed Tower

Monopole Towers

Stealth Towers

Breakup by Fuel Type:

Renewable

Non-Renewable

Breakup by Installation:

Rooftop

Ground-Based

Breakup by Ownership:

Operator-Owned

Joint Venture

Private-Owned

MNO Captive

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

