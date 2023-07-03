Thyroid Function Test Market Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028

The global thyroid function test market size reached US$ 1.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.96% during 2023-2028.

Thyroid function tests are used for measuring hormone levels in the blood. They aid healthcare professionals in diagnosing numerous diseases, such as thyroiditis, cancer, nodules, goiter, tumors, Hashimoto’s, Graves’, hyperthyroidism, hypothyroidism, etc. Some standard tests advised by doctors to evaluate thyroid function include thyroxine (T4), thyroglobulin, thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH), triiodothyronine (T3), calcitonin, thyroid antibody, etc. Owing to the rising number of infants with medical conditions, such as thyrotropin receptor autoantibodies (TRAb), craniosynostosis, advanced bone age, etc., there is an increase in the demand for thyroid function tests.

Thyroid Function Test Market Trends:

Global Thyroid Function Test Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:



Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Abbott Laboratories, Autobio Diagnostics Co. Ltd, bioMérieux SA, Diagnostic Automation/Cortez Diagnostics Inc., DiaSorin S.p.A., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Merck KGaA, Qualigen Inc., Quidel Corporation, Siemens AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, test type, indication and end user.

Breakup by Test Type:

TSH Tests

T3 Tests

T4 Tests

Others

Breakup by Indication:

Hypothyroidism

Hyperthyroidism

Thyroid Cancer

Others

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.