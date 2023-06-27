Tin Market Outlook, Price, Analysis, Research Report 2023-2028

How big is the tin market:

The global tin market size reached 395.8 Kilo Tonnes in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 448.3 Kilo Tonnes by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 1.9% during 2023-2028.

What isTin?

Tin refers to highly crystalline silvery-white post-transition metals that belong to group 14 of the carbon family. They are derived from the mineral cassiterite and are characterized by their malleability, ductility, and chemical similarities with lead and germanium. Tin materials are resistant to corrosion and can be transformed into thin sheets. They prove to be an efficient coating agent for other metals. Consequently, tin product variants find extensive applications across numerous sectors, such as automotive, electronics, packaging, food and beverages, glass, etc.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the tin industry:

The expanding electrical and electronic industry across the globe and the escalating usage of tin-lead wire solder in the manufacturing of heat-sensitive components, on account of its excellent corrosion resistance properties, are primarily driving the tin market. In addition to this, the elevating residential and commercial construction activities, especially in developing countries, are also positively influencing the global market. Furthermore, the rising employment of tin compounds in li-ion batteries for utilization in electric vehicles (EVs) to reduce the depletion of fossil fuels and lower environmental pollution by restricting greenhouse gas emissions is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. In line with this, the growing product adoption in the production of automobile fuel tanks, radiators, sealants, wiring, seat cushions, seams and welds, fasteners, screws, nuts, bolts, and roofing is further stimulating the market growth. Apart from this, the shifting preferences toward smart devices, the emerging trend of using recycled tin materials, and the inflating investments in research and development (R&D) activities to launch innovative products are expected to propel the tin market in the coming years.

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

ArcelorMittal S.A, Aurubis Beerse nv, Avalon Advanced Materials Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Indium Corporation, Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad, Minsur, PT. Timah Tbk (PT Indonesia Asahan Aluminium), Thailand Smelting and Refining Co. Ltd. and Yunnan Tin Group (Holding) Company Limited.

What is included in market segmentation?

Breakup by Product Type:

Metal

Alloy

Compounds

Breakup by Application:

Soldering

Tin Plating

Chemicals

Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Automotive

Electronics

Packaging (Food and Beverages)

Glass

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

