Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) market size reached US$ 6.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 11.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% during 2023-2028.
A tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) represents an electronic system that is used to maintain adequate air pressure in the tires of vehicles. The commonly used monitoring systems include direct and indirect TPMS. The former uses a sensor mounted on the wheels to measure the pressure in each tire, while the latter works with the antilock braking system (ABS) speed sensors to monitor the air pressure. A tire pressure monitoring system provides real-time information about the tire pressure to the driver via a pictogram display or a simple low-pressure warning light. It is extensively utilized across the globe to analyze potential risks associated with the changes in the pressure and temperature of the tires while improving overall vehicle safety.
Report Metric
Historical: 2017-2022
Base Year: 2022
Forecast Year: 2023-2028
Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Market Trends:
The expanding automotive sector is one of the key factors driving the tire pressure monitoring system market. Additionally, the shifting preferences among consumers towards advanced driver-assistance systems (ADASs) for ensuring optimum safety on the road are further catalyzing the market growth. In line with this, several technological advancements, such as the integration of energy harvesting and display systems to offer insights and data regarding the health of the vehicle, are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Furthermore, the launch of favorable initiatives by government bodies aimed at minimizing the instances of road accidents and casualties is anticipated to fuel the tire pressure monitoring system market over the forecasted period.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/tire-pressure-monitoring-system-market/requestsample
Global Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
ATEQ, Bartec USA LLC, Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC (Knorr Brake Holding Corporation), Continental Aktiengesellschaft, Denso Corporation, Hamaton Automotive Technology Co. Ltd. (Hangzhou Hamaton Intelligent Control Holdings Co. Ltd.), Huf Hülsbeck & Fürst GmbH & Co. KG, Nira Dynamics AB, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Pacific Industrial Co. Ltd., Sensata Technologies Inc. and WABCO Holdings Inc. (ZF Friedrichshafen AG).
The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, type, technology, vehicle type and distribution channel.
Breakup by Type:
Direct TPMS
Indirect TPMS
Breakup by Technology:
Intelligent TPMS
Conventional TPMS
Breakup by Vehicle Type:
Passenger Vehicles
Commercial Vehicles
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
OEMs
Aftermarket
Breakup by Region:
North America: (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa
Ask an Analyst : https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2836&flag=C
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2017-2022)
Market Outlook (2023- 2028)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization
TOC for the Report:
Preface
Scope and Methodology
Executive Summary
Introduction
Global Market
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain Analysis
Price Analysis
Competitive Landscape
About Us:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact Us
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming
Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800
Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800