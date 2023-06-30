Toluene Market Growth, Share, Analysis, Outlook and Forecast 2023-2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently released a report titled “Toluene Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global toluene market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

Report Highlights

How Big is the Toluene Market?

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 27.5 Billion Market Forecast in 2028 US$ 37.4 Billion Growth rate (2023 to 2028) CAGR of 5.29% Base Year of the Analysis 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2028

What is Toluene?

Toluene or methylbenzene (C7H8) is a colorless, water-insoluble, aromatic hydrocarbon compound that exhibits beta-oxidants, hepaprotective, neurotransmitters and anesthetic properties. It can be produced from the fractional distillation of the crude oil and coke-oven operations in the form of by-products. Toluene aids in drying, dissolving, and thinning substances, on account of which it is extensively used as an intermediate in paints, thinners, nail polish, and lacquers.

What are the Growth Prospects and Trends in the Toluene Industry?

The widespread adoption of toluene across various industry verticals, such as construction, chemical manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and military and defense, on account of its diverse chemical properties is currently driving the toluene market growth. For instance, in the automotive sector, toluene is widely used as a fuel additive in motor vehicles due to its low sensitivity and high-octane ratings, which, in turn, is creating a positive outlook for the market. Additionally, the increasing demand for aromatics in the petrochemical sector for manufacturing dyes, agrochemicals, fertilizers, and trinitrotoluene (TNT) explosives is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, significant improvements in value chain, adoption of proactive strategies by key players, and rapid expansion of production facilities to cater to the rising industrial demand are positively influencing the market growth.

Note: In this report you will get detailed analysis of the market, growth analysis graphs, historical period analysis, forecast period analysis, major market segmentation, top leading key players of the market, table of content, list of figures, and list of tables.

Who are the Key Players Operating in the Toluene Market?

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key global players.

Exxon Mobil Corporation

SK Global

British Petroleum

Versalis

Compañia Española De Petroleos Sau

BASF

Covestro

BP PLC

Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

What is Included in Market Segmentation?

The report has categorized the market based on technology, application, and region.

Breakup by Technology:

Reformation Process

Pygas Process

Coke/Coal Process

Styrene Process

Based on Application

Gasoline

STDP/TPX

Solvents

Trans Alkylation (TA)

Hydrodealkylation

Toluene Diisocyanate (TDI)

Toluene Disproportionation (TDP)

Others

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Key Highlights of The Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

