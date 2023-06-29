Toothpaste Market Share, Size, Top Companies, Analysis 2023-2028

The global toothpaste market size reached US$ 20.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 25.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.92% during 2023-2028.

What is Toothpaste?

Toothpaste represents a smooth and gel-like dental care product that is applied with a toothbrush as a cleansing agent to promote oral hygiene. It usually includes humectants, fluorides, preservatives, whiteners, binders, sudsers, abrasives, methylcellulose, sodium alginate, and other non-aqueous particles as standard ingredients. These components are weighed to ensure correct proportions, purified, pre-mixed, blended with powdered elements, and filled in tubes via high-speed filling machines. Toothpaste assists in preventing bleeding gums, strengthening the enamel that has been attacked by acids, reducing dental plaque, improving gingival health, offering fresh breath and clean teeth by removing stains, etc. Consequently, it is widely utilized by consumers to clean and maintain the overall appearance and health of teeth. Presently, toothpaste is commonly available in sensitivity, anti-cavity, herbal, whitening, and medicated types.

The growing prevalence of oral complications, including gingivitis, halitosis, and plaque formation, and the escalating demand for dental care products to protect teeth from bacteria and germs are primarily driving the toothpaste market. Additionally, the widespread adoption of online platforms, such as e-commerce, to purchase several daily-day commodities at cost-effective prices, especially during the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, is further catalyzing the market growth.

Besides this, the introduction of herbal toothpaste, which includes plant extracts, such as eucalyptus, ginger, mulethi, mint, camphor, aloe vera, etc., as key ingredients, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the rising utilization of aggressive marketing tactics by leading manufacturers and ongoing celebrity endorsements are also positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, strategic collaborations among key market players to develop anti-cavity and vegan product variants with enhanced properties are anticipated to fuel the toothpaste market over the forecasted period.

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

Amway

Avon Products Inc. (Natura & Co),

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Dabur Ltd.

GSK plc

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Lion Corporation

Patanjali Ayurved

The Procter & Gamble Company

Unilever PLC.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, distribution channel and end user.

Breakup by Type:

Conventional Toothpaste

Herbal Toothpaste

Whitening and Sensitive Toothpaste

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Retail Stores

Pharmacies

Online Stores

Breakup by End User:

Adults

Kids

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

