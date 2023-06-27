Top 10 Air Purifier Companies Dominating the World in 2023 – Growing Key Players | IMARC Group

Global Air Purifier Industry Overview 2023:

Air purifier represents specialized devices that remove contaminating particles, including pollen, dust, and dander, from the air. In terms of technology, they can be categorized into several types, such as activated carbon, electrostatic precipitators, ion and ozone generators, high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA), etc. These air purifier variants can refresh stale air and reduce the risk of numerous health issues caused by indoor pollutants. They offer improved air quality and protect the skin from toxins that trigger acne, itchiness, and pimples. Air-purifier products prevent allergies, kill germs and bacteria, repel mosquitoes, and safeguard the wall from molds. They ensure a safe and healthy working environment, control respiratory infections in people suffering from asthma, and help avert neurological problems. Air purifier systems even assist in improving sleep, neutralizing unpleasant odors, and decreasing airborne illnesses. Consequently, they find extensive applications in commercial, residential, and industrial establishments across countries.

How Big is the Air Purifier Market:

Market Size Value in 2022: US$ 12.5 Billion

US$ 12.5 Billion Industry Revenue Forecast in 2028: US$ 19.7 Billion

US$ 19.7 Billion Growth Rate: CAGR of 7.9 %

CAGR of 7.9 % Base Year of Estimation: 2022

2022 Historical Data: 2017-2022

2017-2022 Future Forecast Period: 2023-2028

Global Air Purifier Industry Driving Factors and Future Demand Analysis:

The increasing deterioration of the air quality across countries and the growing need for effective solutions in office spaces and working areas for protecting workers from pollutants and ensuring health and safety management are primarily driving the air purifier companies. Additionally, the escalating prevalence of allergies, airborne infections, and respiratory ailments is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the rising health consciousness among the masses and the shifting preferences toward adopting high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters that can effectively eliminate smoke, dust, pollens, and bio-contaminants are also positively influencing the global market. Moreover, the implementation of various stringent regulations by government bodies for maintaining indoor air quality aimed at preventing airborne diseases and the launch of energy-efficient products by leading market players are expected to fuel the air purifier companies in the coming years.

By IMARC Group, the Top 10 Air Purifier Companies in the World 2023:

Atlanta Healthcare

Camfil AB

Daikin Industries Ltd

Honeywell International, Inc.

IQAir

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sharp Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation

