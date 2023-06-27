Top 10 Carbon Black Manufacturers Dominating the World in 2023 – Growing Key Players | IMARC Group

Global Carbon Black Industry Overview 2023:

Carbon black is produced from the thermal decomposition of heavy petroleum raw materials, such as coal tar, ethylene cracking tar, or FCC tar. It is widely utilized, owing to its various beneficial characteristics, including surging tire tread wear and rolling resistance, effectively absorbing ultraviolet (UV) light and converting it into heat, improved thermal conductivity, and superior UV protection. Several processes, such as oil furnaces and thermal, are mainly used to manufacture carbon black. It is largely used as a reinforcement filler in tire and non-tire rubber formulations. Most reinforced-grade carbon black is consumed in tire production, while the rest is utilized in industrial rubber goods. In addition, carbon black is also a performance enhancer in various end-use industries, such as paints, coatings, plastics, inks, and pigments.

How Big is the Carbon Black Market:

Market Size Value in 2022: US$ 16.5 Billion

US$ 16.5 Billion Industry Revenue Forecast in 2028: US$ 22.0 Billion

US$ 22.0 Billion Growth Rate: CAGR of 4.3%

CAGR of 4.3% Base Year of Estimation: 2022

2022 Historical Data: 2017-2022

2017-2022 Future Forecast Period: 2023-2028

Global Carbon Black Industry Driving Factors and Future Demand Analysis:

The escalating product demand in the rubber sector as a tire filler, on account of enhanced physical characteristics, improved strength and longevity, and reduced thermal stress, is among the primary factors driving the carbon black market. Besides this, the elevating requirement for this substance in automotive parts, including sealing systems, hoses, anti-vibration parts, and engine mounts, is further augmenting the market growth.

Moreover, the extensive investments by the leading manufacturers, such as Cabot Corporation, Thai Carbon Black Public Company Limited, Orion Engineered Carbons S.A., Phillips Carbon Black Limited, etc., for the introduction of renewable carbon black that is produced using plant-based oils of industrial-grade that are non-fossil derived feedstock, are also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the growing product popularity in the plastic industry to manufacture several plastic products, including pipes, films, stretch wraps, photographic containers, and industrial bags, is anticipated to propel the carbon black market over the forecasted period.

By IMARC Group, the top Carbon Black Manufacturers & Companies in the World 2023:

Cabot Corporation

Thai Carbon Black Public Company Limited (Birla Carbon)

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.

Phillips Carbon Black Limited

Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.

Omsk Carbon Group OOO

Jiangxi Black Cat Carbon Black Inc., Ltd.

OCI Company Ltd.

China Synthetic Rubber Corporation

