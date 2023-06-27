Top 10 Dimethyl Ether (DME) Companies Dominating the World in 2023 – Growing Key Players | IMARC Group

Global Dimethyl Ether (DME) Industry Overview 2023:

Dimethyl ether (DME), also referred to as methoxy methane, represents a colorless and odorless organic compound that is used as a substitute for energy in compression ignition diesel engines. It is a clean-burning, non-toxic, and renewable fuel with a high cetane value. Dimethyl ether is synthetically manufactured by converting hydrocarbons to synthesis gas (syngas) via the gasification method. The syngas is altered to methanol by utilizing a copper-based catalyst, following the dehydration of methanol, resulting in the production of methoxy methane. As a result, dimethyl ether finds widespread applications as propane and power plant power in liquified petroleum gas (LPG), an alternative for transportation fuel, and as a raw material for manufacturing various chemical products.

How Big is the Dimethyl Ether (DME) Market:

Market Size Value in 2022: US$ 6.1 Billion

US$ 6.1 Billion Industry Revenue Forecast in 2028: US$ 10.6 Billion

US$ 10.6 Billion Growth Rate: CAGR of 9.67%

CAGR of 9.67% Base Year of Estimation: 2022

2022 Historical Data: 2017-2022

2017-2022 Future Forecast Period: 2023-2028

Global Dimethyl Ether (DME) Industry Driving Factors and Future Demand Analysis:

The rising industrialization levels across the globe and the expanding automotive industry are primarily fueling the dimethyl ether (DME) market. Besides this, the high replacement of transportation fuels, such as diesel, petrol, and LPG, with cleaner alternatives with low levels of carbon emissions and higher ignition value, owing to the increasing environmental awareness, is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the growing popularity of dimethyl ether as an aerosol propellant in the manufacturing of coatings, pharmaceuticals, paints, and personal care products, including hair sprays and perfumes, is also catalyzing the global market.

Apart from this, the escalating demand for methoxy methane for improved oil recovery and enhanced efficiency of several drilling and fracturing procedures is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the development of this organic compound by the leading companies to be utilized in LPG blending, as it lowers soot and nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions, is also stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, this substance is combined with brine and injected into the reservoir to project oil and reduce its viscosity, which is anticipated to propel the dimethyl ether (DME) market over the forecasted period.

By IMARC Group, the Top 11 Dimethyl Ether (DME) Manufacturering Companies in the World 2023:

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Belle Chemical LLC (Cornerstone Chemical Company)

Chinese Energy Holdings Limited

ENN Energy Holdings Limited

Grillo-Werke AG

Korea Gas Corp

Mitsubishi Corporation

Oberon Fuels

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

The Chemours Company

Zagros Petrochemical Company

