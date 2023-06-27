Top 10 Hand Sanitizer Manufacturing Companies Dominating the World in 2023 – Growing Key Players – IMARC Group

Global Hand Sanitizer Industry Overview 2023:

A hand sanitizer, or a hand rub, refers to an antiseptic solution applied on the hands to remove disease-causing pathogens from the skin. It is usually available in foam, gel, and liquid-based variants and comprises alcohol, water, emollients, polyacrylates, artificial, and natural colors and fragrances. The alcohol used in sanitizers includes ethanol and isopropanol, which instantly denatures proteins and destroys the lipid-based coatings of specific bacteria and viruses. Alcohol-free variants are also available, made using glycerin, thickening agents, and disinfectants, including benzalkonium chloride (BAC) and other antimicrobial agents. In recent times, the hand rub has gained traction across numerous countries.

How Big is the Hand Sanitizer Market:

Market Size Value in 2022: US$ 5.3 Billion

US$ 5.3 Billion Industry Revenue Forecast in 2028: US$ 3.3 Billion

US$ 3.3 Billion Base Year of Estimation: 2022

2022 Historical Data: 2017-2022

2017-2022 Future Forecast Period: 2023-2028

Global Hand Sanitizer Industry Driving Factors and Future Demand Analysis:

The rising sales of the product, on account of the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic among the global population, are among the key factors stimulating the hand sanitizer market. Moreover, the escalating demand for the item, owing to the growing prevalence of several gastrointestinal, respiratory, and skin infections among consumers, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the inflating focus of manufacturers on developing innovative product variants with natural and organic ingredients that are non-allergenic and non-toxic in nature is also propelling the market growth. Furthermore, the top companies are entering into strategic partnerships to automate business processes with the higher financial outcome, which is positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the increasing availability of the item via online retail channels is anticipated to fuel the hand sanitizer market over the forecasted period.

By IMARC Group, the Top 10 Hand Sanitizer Manufacturers, and Companies in the World 2023:

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

The Himalaya Drug Company

Procter and Gamble Company

Henkel AG & Company, KGaA

Unilever NV/PLC

Vi-Jon Laboratories Inc. (Berkshire Partners LLC)

Gojo Industry Inc.

Chattem Inc.

Kutol Products Company, Inc.

3M Company, Inc.

