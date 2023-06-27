Top 10 Leaf Blower Manufacturers Dominating the World in 2023 – Growing Key Players | IMARC Group

Global Leaf Blower Industry Overview 2023:

Leaf blower refers to the gardening equipment that pushes air from a nozzle to collect and move grass, loose leaves, and other yard debris. It is provided with a four-stroke or two-stroke engine, which can be powered using an electric, battery, or gasoline-based motor. Common types of leaf blowers include handheld electric, cordless, wheeled petrol, vacuum-based, lawn sweepers, etc. They are usually self-contained or backpack-mounted units attached to a wand. Leaf blowers offer various benefits, such as enhanced portability, greater convenience in cleaning patios and gardens, and cost- and time-efficiency. As a result, this equipment find widespread applications in the residential and commercial sectors.

How Big is the Leaf Blower Market:

Market Size Value in 2022: US$ 1.5 Billion

US$ 1.5 Billion Industry Revenue Forecast in 2028: US$ 2.0 Billion

US$ 2.0 Billion Growth Rate: CAGR of 4.52%

CAGR of 4.52% Base Year of Estimation: 2022

2022 Historical Data: 2017-2022

2017-2022 Future Forecast Period: 2023-2028

Global Leaf Blower Industry Driving Factors and Future Demand Analysis:

The extensive availability of backyard maintenance services and the rising urbanization levels are primarily driving the leaf blower market. Besides this, the increasing consumer consciousness towards the several advantages of high-efficiency gardening equipment to maintain scenic lawns in public and residential areas is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the development of battery-operated leaf blowers by the leading companies, including Echo Incorporated (Yamabiko Corporation), Emak S.p.A. (Yama Group S.p.A.), Henton & Chattell Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Husqvarna AB, Makita Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, etc., that are lighter, have longer operational life, can perform heavy-duty tasks with low energy and maintenance requirements, generate minimal noise, and have built-in scrapers to loosen matted leaves and hardened debris is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the escalating demand for electric variants in place of traditional gardening tools and the growing popularity of online retail channels that provide innovative products to the customers are expected to bolster the leaf blower market in the coming years.

By IMARC Group, the Top 10 Leaf Blower Manufacturers in the World 2023:

Echo Incorporated (Yamabiko Corporation)

Emak S.p.A. (Yama Group S.p.A.)

Henton & Chattell Ltd

Hitachi Ltd.

Husqvarna AB

Makita Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

Stihl Holding AG & Co. KG

The Toro Company

Request a Free Sample Report For Detailed Information About Companies, Shares, and Data: https://www.imarcgroup.com/leaf-blower-market/requestsample

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800

Also, Read Latest Market Research Reports:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/top-12-aerial-work-platform-companies-worldwide-2023-imarc-2023-05-15

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/top-14-cell-based-assay-manufacturers-worldwide-2023-imarc-2023-05-15

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/top-12-computational-fluid-dynamics-companies-2023-imarc-2023-05-15

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/top-10-hand-sanitizer-manufacturing-companies-worldwide-2023-2023-05-15

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/rechargeable-battery-market-value-size-trends-2023-2028-2023-05-05