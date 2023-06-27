Top 10 Solar Microinverter Manufacturers Dominating the World in 2023 – Growing Key Players | IMARC Group

Global Solar Microinverter Industry Overview 2023:

Solar microinverter is a device that converts DC electricity into AC electricity, and is typically installed on individual solar panels in a photovoltaic system. They offer individual panel optimization by using maximum power point tracking (MPPT) technology and are also compatible with different panel types for integration into a wide range of PV systems. In addition to this, they provide ease of installation without a central inverter and safety and reliability through lower voltages and decentralized operation. In comparison with string inverters connected to multiple panels, they offer greater flexibility and optimization. As a result, solar microinverters are used in locations with shading issues, utility-scale installations, residential applications and small-scale commercial applications.

How Big is the Solar Microinverter Market:

Market Size Value in 2022: US$ 270.7 Million

US$ 270.7 Million Industry Revenue Forecast in 2028: US$ 632.8 Million

US$ 632.8 Million Growth Rate: CAGR of 15%

CAGR of 15% Base Year of Estimation: 2022

2022 Historical Data: 2017-2022

2017-2022 Future Forecast Period: 2023-2028

Global Solar Microinverter Industry Driving Factors and Future Demand Analysis:

The top players in the solar microinverter market are investing significantly in research and development (R&D) to enhance the performance of their product offerings. The top companies are introducing value-adding product variants with advanced monitoring and control capabilities and enhanced compatibility with multiple PV modules. They are also focusing on creating an integrated solar ecosystem by collaborating with solar panel manufacturers, installation companies, and utility providers. In addition to this, they are entering into mergers and acquisitions (M&As) and establishing subsidiary companies to expand their presence into new geographic regions. Furthermore, the major market players are leveraging various advertising channels to promote brand awareness and conducting educational campaigns to raise awareness regarding solar power as a sustainable alternative to conventional power resources. Some of the other factors contributing to the market include rising affordability of solar panels, an enhanced focus on sustainable development, and increasing emphasis on energy storage integration.

By IMARC Group, the Top 10 Solar Microinverter Manufacturers in the World 2023:

ABB Asea Brown Boveri Ltd.

Chilicon Power, LLC

Enphase Energy, Inc.

Altenergy Power System, Inc.

SunPower Corporation

Darfon Electronics Corporation

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Siemens AG

Alencon Systems, LLC

ReneSola Ltd.

Omnik New Energy Co. Ltd.

EnluxSolar Co. Ltd.

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.

Sensata Technologies, Inc.

