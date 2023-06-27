Top 10 Tomato Seed Companies Dominating the World in 2023 – Growing Key Players | IMARC Group

Global Tomato Seed Industry Overview 2023:

Tomato is among the most widely cultivated vegetable crops globally. The small duration of production and the high yield attained with its plantation make it a commercial crop. Tomato consists of phosphorus, vitamin B, and lycopene and is crucial in a well-balanced and healthy diet. It is a rich source of minerals, essential amino acids, vitamins, and dietary fibers. Tomato seed is an excellent basis of vitamin C, which aids in enhancing immune health and maintaining healthy skin. It also contains dietary fibers that normalize unhealthy cholesterol levels and amino acids, which can improve digestion. Consuming tomato seeds lowers the risks of diabetes, urinary tract infections, and skin problems while enhancing fluid balance and preventing premature aging. In addition to this, these crops assist in preventing cancer, protecting against sunburns, and maintaining blood pressure.

How Big is the Tomato Seed Market:

Global Tomato Seed Industry Driving Factors and Future Demand Analysis:

The escalating demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) products, on account of hectic schedules and the inflating disposable incomes, is primarily driving the tomato seed market. Besides this, the extensive utilization of this crop for preparing various snacks in the processed food industry is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the leading companies, such as BASF SE, Bayer AG, East West Seeds India Pvt.Ltd., Limagrain, Namdhari Seeds Pvt. Ltd., Sakata Seed Corporation, etc., are focusing on new product launches and investing in the development of genomic emasculation techniques to make hybrid tomato seed production more profitable and ensure the supply at lower prices to the farmers, which is also catalyzing the global market.

Apart from this, the introduction of improved packaging methods that provide safe distribution and longer shelf life is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the increasing consumer awareness toward the benefits of this product, including promoting quick healing of scars and improving skin appearance, is expected to bolster the tomato seed market in the coming years.

By IMARC Group, the Top 10 Tomato Seed Companies in the World 2023:

BASF SE

Bayer AG

East West Seeds India Pvt. Ltd. (East West Seeds Group)

Groupe Limagrain Holding

Namdhari Seeds Pvt. Ltd.

Rijk Zwaan Zaadteelt en Zaadhandel B.V.

Sakata Seed Corporation

Syngenta AG (China National Chemical Corporation)

Takii & Co. Ltd.

UPL Limited

