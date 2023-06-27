Top 11 Aerosol Paints Manufacturers Dominating the World in 2023 – Growing Key Players | IMARC Group

Global Aerosol Paints Industry Overview 2023:

Aerosols refer to crystalline, homogeneous particles composed of solid particles or fine liquid droplets in the air or another gas. These particles are utilized in medical products, paints, perfumes, deodorants, and room fresheners. Aerosol paint, or spray paint, is stored in pressured cans and applied to exteriors for protection and aesthetics. They can be designed for various surfaces, such as plastic, wood, metals, glass, and masonry, and are available in several forms, including stains, glossies, enamels, and flats. Other than a roller and paintbrush, spray painting is among the most preferred ways of applying paint. In addition to this, compared to conventional colors, aerosol paints have unique atomization, storage, and application procedures. As a result, these particles find widespread applications in construction, wooden furniture, architectural and industrial coatings, etc.

How Big is the Aerosol Paints Market:

Market Size Value in 2022: US$ 245.4 Million

US$ 245.4 Million Industry Revenue Forecast in 2028: US$ 352.1 Million

US$ 352.1 Million Growth Rate: CAGR of 6.2%

CAGR of 6.2% Base Year of Estimation: 2022

2022 Historical Data: 2017-2022

2017-2022 Future Forecast Period: 2023-2028

Global Aerosol Paints Industry Driving Factors and Future Demand Analysis:

The expanding infrastructural development across the globe and the escalating product demand in the construction sector are among the primary factors driving the aerosol paints market. Besides this, the elevating requirement for these particles in new and existing structures, such as monuments, private offices, factories, residential spaces, and public buildings, owing to their high quality, quick-drying, and easy applicability, is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, aerosol paints are increasingly replacing traditional colors on a large scale as they are cost-effective and aesthetically pleasing, which is also catalyzing the global market.

Apart from this, the launch of several policies by the government bodies to curb the rise in volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the introduction of eco-friendly variants of these particles by the leading companies, such as Aeroaids Corporation, Kobra Spray Paint, LA-CO Industries Inc., Masco Corporation, Montana Colors S.L., Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., etc., is anticipated to propel the aerosol paints market over the forecasted period.

By IMARC Group, the Top 11 Aerosol Paints Companies in the World 2023:

Aeroaids Corporation

Kobra Spray Paint

LA-CO Industries

Masco Corporation

Montana Colors S.L.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.

PPG Industries Inc.

Rust-Oleum (RPM International Inc.)

Southfield Paints Limited

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Valspar Corporation

