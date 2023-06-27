Top 11 Lingerie Brands in the World 2023

Lingerie Market Outlook:
Lingerie is a type of intimate apparel primarily worn by women, typically consisting of undergarments such as bras, panties, and sleepwear. Lingerie can be made from a variety of materials, including cotton, silk, lace, and synthetic fabrics. Designed to provide support and comfort without being constricting, lingerie is tailored to perfectly fit the body, enhancing its natural shape. Available in various colors, patterns, and designs, lingerie is suitable for different occasions, from daily wear to special events, often emphasizing aesthetic appeal. Aside from aesthetics, lingerie plays a crucial role in supporting the breasts, reducing discomfort and pain, preventing chafing and irritation, and preventing health problems such as breast sagging.
Lingerie Market Growth and Demand:
The global lingerie companies are heavily investing on manufacturing innovative product variants according to the latest trends and preferences of consumers. This can be attributed to the growing awareness of personal health and hygiene, leading to a higher demand for comfortable and hygienic lingerie products. In addition to this, the introduction of advanced features such as seamless construction, wireless cups, and sustainable materials by the manufacturers is also impacting the sales positively. The key players are also focusing on the emerging trend of athleisure wear, such as the development of sports bras and other activewear lingerie products. Apart from this, the ising popularity of body positivity movement, the lingerie companies are launching all-inclusive products that cater to all ranges of body types. Some of the other factors contributing to the market include rapid urbanization, easy product availability across online and offline organized retail channels, inflating disposable income levels and extensive research and development (R&D) activities.
Top Lingerie Brands in Worldwide:
- Fashion Nova LLC
Establishment: 2006
Headquarters: Vernon, California
- Hanesbrands Inc.
Establishment: 1901
Headquarters: Winston-Salem, North California
- H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB
Establishment: 1947
Headquarters: Sweden
- Hunkemoller International B.V.
Establishment: 1886
Headquarters: Hilversum, Noord-Holland
- Jockey International Inc.
Establishment: 1876
Headquarters: Kenosha, United States
- MAS Holdings
Establishment: 1987
Headquarters: Sri Lanka
- PVH Corp.
Establishment: 1881
Headquarters: New York City
- The Gap Inc.
Establishment: 1969
Headquarters: San Francisco, California
- The Groupe Chantelle
Establishment: 1876
Headquarters: Cachan, France
- Triumph International Ltd.
Establishment: 1886
Headquarters: Zurzach, Switzerland
- Victoria’s Secret & Co.
Establishment: 2021
Headquarters: Columbus, Ohio
