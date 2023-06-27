Top 11 Skin Care Products Companies Dominating the World in 2023 – Growing Key Players | IMARC Group

Global Skin Care Products Industry Overview 2023:

Skin care products refer to specialized items formulated for treating and enhancing the overall health and appearance of skin by providing nourishment. Some of the common products include scrubs, cleansers, toners, moisturizers, body lotions, face washes, creams, oils, serums, etc., that are produced using various chemical and natural ingredients, including retinol, hyaluronic acid, alpha-hydroxy acids, bentonite clay, aloe vera, tea tree oil, etc. These skin care products assist in removing dead skin cells, preventing wrinkles and age spots, and retaining elasticity. They offer protection from harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays and avoid sun damage, tanning, blemishes, and hyperpigmentation. Skin care products even help protect individuals from harmful bacteria and allergens and make the skin healthier. Consequently, they are extensively utilized by consumers across the globe.

How Big is the Skin Care Products Market:

Market Size Value in 2022: US$ 152.7 Billion

US$ 152.7 Billion Industry Revenue Forecast in 2028: US$ 200.0 Billion

US$ 200.0 Billion Growth Rate: CAGR of 4.8%

CAGR of 4.8% Base Year of Estimation: 2022

2022 Historical Data: 2017-2022

2017-2022 Future Forecast Period: 2023-2028

Global Skin Care Products Industry Driving Factors and Future Demand Analysis:

The expanding awareness about the importance of personal grooming among the masses and the increasing inclination of the male population to follow skin care regimes for personal well-being are primarily driving the skin care products companies. Additionally, the rising air pollution level and the increasing occurrences of skin disorders are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Besides this, the launch of premium, chemical-free, and organic skin care products and the inflating expenditure by leading brands on aggressive promotional activities to attract the target audience and improve sales are also positively influencing the global market. Moreover, the growing availability of products through multiple online retail platforms and the introduction of attractive packaging options that offer the convenience of storage and are travel-friendly are expected to bolster the skin care products companies in the coming years.

By IMARC Group, the Top 11 Skin Care Products Companies in the World:

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

The Estée Lauder Companies.

Unilever PLC/NV

New Avon Company

L’OREAL S.A.

Kao Group

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Shiseido Co., Ltd.

Beiersdorf AG

The Procter & Gamble Company

Revlon Consumer Products Corporation

