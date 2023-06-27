Top 11 Tissue Paper Companies Dominating the World in 2023 – Growing Key Players | IMARC Group

Global Tissue Paper Industry Overview 2023:

Tissue paper refers to a lightweight, soft, and disposable product primarily made from a blend of wood pulp and recycled paper fibers, that is widely utilized for personal hygiene, cleaning, and packaging. It is characterized by its softness, enhanced absorbency, low linting and high flexibility. When tissue paper encounters liquid, its fibers expand and use capillary action to absorb and retain the liquid efficiently. When tissue paper comes in contact with a liquid, its fibers expand and use capillary action to absorb and retain the liquid efficiently. In addition to this, tissue papers are disposable, relatively inexpensive and widely available.

How Big is the Tissue Paper Market:

Market Size Value in 2022: US$ 69.4 Billion

US$ 69.4 Billion Industry Revenue Forecast in 2028: US$ 98.5 Billion

US$ 98.5 Billion Growth Rate: CAGR of 5.9%

CAGR of 5.9% Base Year of Estimation: 2022

2022 Historical Data: 2017-2022

2017-2022 Future Forecast Period: 2023-2028

Global Tissue Paper Industry Driving Factors and Future Demand Analysis:

The top players in the tissue paper market are conducting extensive research and development (R&D) activities to develop innovative catering to changing customer demands and preferences. In addition to this, they are introducing more eco-friendly tissue products with additional features such as lotion-infusion and antibacterial properties due to an enhanced focus on sustainable development. Moreover, the top companies are also heavily investing in advertising and promotional campaigns to grow brand visibility and create brand loyalty. Furthermore, the major players are leveraging partnerships with local distributors to create new distribution networks and establish new manufacturing facilities. Some of the other steps taken by the op tissue paper companies include mergers and acquisitions (M&As), rising adoption of industrial automation to streamline manufacturing processes, and conducting market research to understand shifting consumer trends.

By IMARC Group, the Top 11 Tissue Paper Companies in the World 2023:

Asia Pulp and Paper Group (APP)

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Procter & Gamble Company

Hengan International Group Company Limited

CMPC S.A.

Cascades, Inc.

Jukebox Print Inc.

Paper Mart Inc.

Svenska Cellulosa AB

Unicharm Corporation

