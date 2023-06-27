Top 12 Activewear Manufacturers in Worldwide 2023

Activewear Market Outlook:

Activewear is typically made from materials that are designed to enhance performance, such as moisture-wicking fabrics that help to keep the body dry during exercise by providing targeted support for specific areas of the body, including the back, hips, and knees. Designed to be stretchy and comfortable, activewear allows for a full range of motion without any constriction and to prevent injury during physical activity.

The versatility of activewear allows it to be worn for various activities such as running, yoga, gym workouts, hiking, and cycling, making it an ideal choice for people who engage in multiple physical activities. Additionally, activewear is available in various fashionable styles and designs, and it can be tailored to specific workouts and sports as well as everyday wear, allowing for a personalized experience.

Get Free Sample Copy of Report at – https://www.imarcgroup.com/activewear-market/requestsample

Activewear Market Trends and Growth:

The global activewear companies are largely focusing on introducing apparels that provides comfort and support during exercise and heavy physical activities. This can be attributed to the rising awareness regarding health and fitness, and higher engagements in physical activity. In line with this, the increasing popularity of athleisure is resulting in the launch of innovative activewear that is both functional and stylish.

Moreover, the inflating income levels of the consumers are resulting in a higher expenditure on high-quality activewear, thereby helping in product premiumization by the ley players. The market is further fueled by the growing influence of social media with celebrity endorsements and online fitness communities. Some of the other factors contributing to the market include easy product availability across online and offline organized retail channels, the advent of sustainable product variants, emergence of affordable activewear products, and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players.

Top Activewear Manufacturers in Worldwide:

Adidas AG

Establishment: 1924

Headquarters: Bavaria, Germany

2. ASICS Corporation

Establishment: 1949

Headquarters: Kobe, Japan

Columbia Sportswear Company

Establishment: 1938

Headquarters: Oregon, the United States

DICK’s Sporting Goods Inc.

Establishment: 1948

Headquarters: Pennsylvania, the United States

Forever 21

Establishment: 1984

Headquarters: California, the United States

The Gap Inc.

Establishment: 1969

Headquarters: California, the United States

Nike Inc.

Establishment: 1964

Headquarters: Oregon, the United States

Puma SE

Establishment: 1948

Headquarters: Herzogenaurach, Germany

PVH Corp.

Establishment: 1881

Headquarters: New York, the United States

Skechers USA Inc.

Establishment: 1992

Headquarters: California, the United States

VF Corporation (The North Face)

Establishment: 1899

Headquarters: Colorado, the United States

Under Armour Inc.

Establishment: 1996

Headquarters: Maryland, the United States

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800