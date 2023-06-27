Top 12 Aerial Work Platform Companies Dominating the World in 2023 – Growing Key Players | IMARC Group

Global Aerial Work Platform Industry Overview 2023:

Aerial work platforms (AWP), or bucket trucks, represent mechanical aerial devices used for performing airborne maintenance and construction activities at elevated platforms or heights. It is equipped with scissors, vertical and articulated boom lifts, compressed air connectors, power tools, and specialized equipment, including window glass frames and under-bridge units, for lifting operators. AWP provides enhanced security, mobility, and flexibility to the operator to reach narrow and challenging construction areas. Consequently, they are widely used for transportation and logistics, retail, warehouse & storage applications.

How Big is the Aerial Work Platform Market:

Market Size Value in 2022: US$ 8.8 Billion

US$ 8.8 Billion Industry Revenue Forecast in 2028: US$ 13.5 Billion

US$ 13.5 Billion Growth Rate: CAGR of 7.18%

CAGR of 7.18% Base Year of Estimation: 2022

2022 Historical Data: 2017-2022

2017-2022 Future Forecast Period: 2023-2028

Global Aerial Work Platform Industry Driving Factors and Future Demand Analysis:

The development of smart cities and the widespread adoption of the device for conducting the maintenance activities of existing infrastructure are among the key factors stimulating the aerial work platform market. Furthermore, the rising focus of numerous construction organizations on enhancing worker and operator safety while performing supervision actions is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the increasing availability of rental services for temporarily hiring aerial work platforms is also propelling the market growth. Moreover, several technological advancements, such as the integration of tilt sensors and automatic self-checking instruments in novel AWPs, are positively influencing the global market.

Besides this, the growing adoption of these advanced systems, as they provide real-time warnings and alerts to the operator, and enhance the operational safety of the equipment, is further fueling the market growth. Additionally, the top companies, including Aichi Corporation (Toyota Industries Corporation), Dinolift OY, Haulotte Group (Solem SA), Hunan Sinoboom Intelligent Equipment Co. Ltd., Tadano Ltd., etc., are entering into strategic partnerships to expand their consumer base, which is also driving the global market. In addition to this, the construction of high-rise buildings and various infrastructural developments, especially in developing economies, are anticipated to fuel the aerial work platform market over the forecasted period.

By IMARC Group, the Top 12 Aerial Work Platform Companies in the World 2023:

Aichi Corporation (Toyota Industries Corporation)

Dinolift OY

Haulotte Group (Solem SA)

Hunan Sinoboom Intelligent Equipment Co. Ltd

JLG Industries, Inc. (Oshkosh Corporation)

LGMG North America Inc.

Linamar Corporation

Manitou Group

MEC Aerial Work Platforms

Tadano Ltd

Terex Corporation

Zhejiang Dingli Machinery Co Ltd.

Request a Free Sample Report For Detailed Information About Companies, Shares, and Data: https://www.imarcgroup.com/aerial-work-platform-market/requestsample

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Also, Read Latest Market Research Reports:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/top-halal-food-brands-and-companies-2023-imarc-group-2023-05-05

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/largest-shrimp-companies-list-and-producers-worldwide-2023-2023-05-05

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/top-12-subscription-box-companies-brands-list-worldwide-2023-2023-05-05

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/top-hardwood-flooring-companies-manufacturer-worldwide-2023-2023-05-05

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/top-10-dimethyl-ether-dme-companies-manufacturers-2023-2023-05-05

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800