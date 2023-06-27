Top 12 Computational Fluid Dynamics Companies Dominating the World in 2023 – Growing Key Players – IMARC Group

Global Computational Fluid Dynamics Industry Overview 2023:

Computational fluid dynamics (CFD) represents a scientific method of numerically examining fluid flow, heat transfer, and other related phenomena. It uses applied mathematics, physics, and computational software to imagine the effect of a gas or liquid on the object it flows past. CFD is a cost-effective procedure for testing product prototypes before their launch. As a result, it is used in the automotive, electronics and electrical, defense, and energy sectors across the globe.

How Big is the Computational Fluid Dynamics Market:

Market Size Value in 2022: US$ 2,286.8 Million

Industry Revenue Forecast in 2028: US$ 3,693.8 Million

Growth Rate: CAGR of 8.1%

Base Year of Estimation: 2022

Historical Data: 2017-2022

Future Forecast Period: 2023-2028

Global Computational Fluid Dynamics Industry Driving Factors and Future Demand Analysis:

The increasing advancements in the aerospace and aeronautics sectors are among the key elements stimulating the computational fluid dynamics market. Moreover, the rising usage of CFD in the maintenance of numerous essential systems and components of an aircraft is positively influencing the market growth. Besides this, the growing utilization of computational fluid dynamics, as they can predict the performance of new procedures and designs before their production and implementation, is also propelling the global market. Furthermore, the launch of several stringent policies on carbon emissions by governing agencies across various countries, on account of the growing environmental concerns, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Apart from this, the increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) by offering subsidies since these vehicles can be operated by using electricity from renewable sources is further fueling the market growth. Additionally, the top companies, including Altair Engineering Inc, Ansys, Inc., Autodesk, Inc., Comsol AB, Dassault Systemes S.E., etc., are entering into strategic partnerships to automate business processes with high economic outcomes, which is also driving the global market. In addition to this, numerous investments in research and development (R&D) activities to create and introduce new designs and multi-versed vehicles that require advanced and efficient CFD software are anticipated to fuel the computational fluid dynamics market over the forecasted period.

By IMARC Group, the Top 12 Computational Fluid Dynamics Companies in the World 2023:

Altair Engineering Inc.

ANSYS, Inc.

Autodesk, Inc.

COMSOL AB

Dassault Systèmes S.E.

Flow Science, Inc.

Hexagon AB

PTC Inc.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

SimScale GmbH

Stymer Technologies Pvt Ltd.

The MathWorks, Inc.

