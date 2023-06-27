Top 12 Crane Companies Dominating the World in 2023 – Growing Key Players | IMARC Group

Global Crane Industry Overview 2023:
Crane represents a construction machine that is designed to move loads horizontally. Some of the common types include mobile cranes, marine and port cranes, fixed cranes, etc. These crane models are equipped with hoist ropes, wire ropes, and sheaves. They are powered by hydraulics and internal combustion engine systems that offer greater lifting capabilities and even prove extremely effective in transporting heavy loads. As a result, crane systems find extensive applications across numerous sectors, such as construction, mining, oil and gas, etc.
How Big is the Crane Industry:
- Market Size Value in 2022: US$ 49.2 Billion
- Industry Revenue Forecast in 2028: US$ 65.2 Billion
- Growth Rate: CAGR of 4.6%
- Base Year of Estimation: 2022
- Historical Data: 2017-2022
- Future Forecast Period: 2023-2028
Global Crane Industry Driving Factors and Future Demand Analysis:
The expanding urbanization and the increasing number of infrastructural development activities across the globe is among the key factors driving the crane companies. Additionally, the emerging trend of automation to reduce human involvement in construction and shipbuilding projects is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the elevating evolution in the designs of cranes to meet the requirements of multiple industries with modern capabilities that help to coordinate simple systems to attain complex lifting tasks is also positively influencing the global market.
In line with this, the introduction of all-terrain cranes that can work in all weather conditions and unfavorable terrains and the launch of mobile cranes with excellent safety features are further propelling the market growth. Moreover, the growing crane rental services that help to service costs and allow customers to procure advanced machinery whenever required and the rising investments by leading market players in research and development (R&D) activities to innovate battery-powered crawler cranes are expected to bolster the crane companies market over the forecasted period.
By IMARC Group, the Top 12 Crane Manufacturers in the World 2023:
- Cargotec Corporation
- Konecranes Plc
- The Liebherr Group
- The Manitowoc Inc.
- Terex Corporation
- Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd. (XCMG)
- American Crane and Equipment Corporation
- Manitex International, Inc. (Badger Equipment Company)
- Broderson Manufacturing Corporation
- IHI Corporation
- The Link-Belt Construction Equipment Company
- Kobelco Construction Machinery Equipment Ltd.
