Top 12 Crane Companies Dominating the World in 2023 – Growing Key Players | IMARC Group

Global Crane Industry Overview 2023:

Crane represents a construction machine that is designed to move loads horizontally. Some of the common types include mobile cranes, marine and port cranes, fixed cranes, etc. These crane models are equipped with hoist ropes, wire ropes, and sheaves. They are powered by hydraulics and internal combustion engine systems that offer greater lifting capabilities and even prove extremely effective in transporting heavy loads. As a result, crane systems find extensive applications across numerous sectors, such as construction, mining, oil and gas, etc.

How Big is the Crane Industry:

Market Size Value in 2022: US$ 49.2 Billion

US$ 49.2 Billion Industry Revenue Forecast in 2028: US$ 65.2 Billion

US$ 65.2 Billion Growth Rate: CAGR of 4.6%

CAGR of 4.6% Base Year of Estimation: 2022

2022 Historical Data: 2017-2022

2017-2022 Future Forecast Period: 2023-2028

Global Crane Industry Driving Factors and Future Demand Analysis:

The expanding urbanization and the increasing number of infrastructural development activities across the globe is among the key factors driving the crane companies. Additionally, the emerging trend of automation to reduce human involvement in construction and shipbuilding projects is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the elevating evolution in the designs of cranes to meet the requirements of multiple industries with modern capabilities that help to coordinate simple systems to attain complex lifting tasks is also positively influencing the global market.

In line with this, the introduction of all-terrain cranes that can work in all weather conditions and unfavorable terrains and the launch of mobile cranes with excellent safety features are further propelling the market growth. Moreover, the growing crane rental services that help to service costs and allow customers to procure advanced machinery whenever required and the rising investments by leading market players in research and development (R&D) activities to innovate battery-powered crawler cranes are expected to bolster the crane companies market over the forecasted period.

By IMARC Group, the Top 12 Crane Manufacturers in the World 2023:

Cargotec Corporation

Konecranes Plc

The Liebherr Group

The Manitowoc Inc.

Terex Corporation

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd. (XCMG)

American Crane and Equipment Corporation

Manitex International, Inc. (Badger Equipment Company)

Broderson Manufacturing Corporation

IHI Corporation

The Link-Belt Construction Equipment Company

Kobelco Construction Machinery Equipment Ltd.

Request a Free Sample Report For Detailed Information About Companies, Shares, and Data: https://www.imarcgroup.com/crane-market/requestsample

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800

Also, Read Latest Market Research Reports:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/transformerless-ups-market-in-depth-analysis-2023-28-size-share-report-2023-06-21

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/smart-window-market-in-depth-analysis-2023-28-size-share-report-2023-06-21

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/steel-tubes-market-in-depth-analysis-2023-28-size-share-report-2023-06-21

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/india-beer-market-in-depth-analysis-2023-28-size-share-outlook-report-2023-06-16

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/india-basmati-rice-market-in-depth-analysis-2023-28-size-share-outlook-report-2023-06-19