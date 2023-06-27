Top 12 Digital Asset Management Companies Dominating the World in 2023 – Growing Key Players | IMARC Group

Global Digital Asset Management Industry Overview 2023:

Digital Asset Management (DAM) refers to the systematic organization, storage, and distribution of digital assets within an organization or for individuals. It includes a variety of procedures, instruments, and techniques intended to oversee and enhance the lifetime of digital assets, including photos, movies, audio files, documents, and other types of material. It offers a central location where resources may be easily organized, saved, and accessible. Its main objective is to increase asset management’s efficacy and efficiency, allowing companies to collaborate better, streamline workflows, and maximize the value of their digital assets. At its core, it involves the creation of a digital asset library, which serves as a centralized hub for storing and cataloging digital files. These files are often tagged with metadata, including keywords, descriptions, and copyright information, to facilitate efficient searching and retrieval.

How Big is the Digital Asset Management Market:

Market Size Value in 2022: US$ 5.6 Billion

US$ 5.6 Billion Industry Revenue Forecast in 2028: US$ 15.7 Billion

US$ 15.7 Billion Growth Rate: CAGR of 18.4%

CAGR of 18.4% Base Year of Estimation: 2022

2022 Historical Data: 2017-2022

2017-2022 Future Forecast Period: 2023-2028

Global Digital Asset Management Industry Driving Factors and Future Demand Analysis:

The proliferation of digital marketplaces majorly drives the global market. This can be supported by the rising online shopping and the growing need to efficiently organize, store, and distribute product images, descriptions, and other digital assets to enhance their online presence and drive sales. Along with this, the widespread adoption of DAM systems as they provide a centralized platform for managing and optimizing these assets, enabling e-commerce companies to streamline their workflows, improve searchability, and deliver consistent brand experiences across multiple channels is impacting the market. With the increasing demand for streaming services, online video platforms, and digital marketing campaigns, DAM solutions become increasingly indispensable for managing and monetizing digital media assets. This is significantly supporting the market. Apart from this, the growing shift towards remote work and distributed teams are also contributing to the market. Furthermore, the advent of Cloud-based DAM platforms offering the flexibility and accessibility needed to accommodate these distributed work environments is creating a positive market outlook.

By IMARC Group, the Top 12 Digital Asset Management Companies in the World 2023:

Adam Software

Canto Inc.

Celum

Cognizant Technology Solutions

OpenText Corporation

North Plains Systems (Ignite Enterprise Software Solutions, Inc.)

Oracle Corporation

QBank

Webdam Inc.

Mediabeacon Inc.

IBM Corporation

Widen Enterprises Inc.

Request a Free Sample Report For Detailed Information About Companies, Shares, and Data: https://www.imarcgroup.com/digital-asset-management-market/requestsample

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800

Also, Read Latest Market Research Reports:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/edible-cutlery-market-competitors-price-size-report-2023-28-2023-05-05

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/green-roof-market-trends-analysis-size-and-report-2023-28-2023-05-05

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/cell-based-assay-market-size-global-share-report-2023-28-2023-05-05

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/transplant-diagnostics-market-major-drivers-report-2023-28-2023-05-05

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/heat-treating-market-size-industry-outlook-by-2023-2028-2023-05-05