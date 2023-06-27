Top 12 E-commerce Logistics Companies in the World 2023

E-Commerce Logistics Market Outlook:

E-commerce logistics involves the planning, implementation, and control of the movement and storage of products from the source point to the destination. In this process, online retailers, suppliers, and customers work together to manage the flow of goods, information, and funds. Functions of e-commerce logistics include order fulfilment, inventory management, transportation management, and reverse logistics, including product inspection, refurbishment, and reselling or disposal. Online retailers can reach customers worldwide without relying on traditional retail logistics, as e-commerce logistics can reduce their time and cost. The service also allows customers to monitor the status of their orders in real-time, reducing the risk of lost or delayed shipments.

Get Free Sample Copy of Report at – https://www.imarcgroup.com/e-commerce-logistics-market/requestsample

E-Commerce Logistics Market Trends:

The global e-commerce logistics companies are focusing on developing logistics and supply chain solutions that can handle the increasing volume of online orders. They are increasingly focusing on large-scale freight transportation deliveries within a tight deadline. This can be attributed to the flourishing e-commerce industry leading to the growing consumer preferences for convenient doorstep delivery with one-day or same-day deliveries. Moreover, the increasing number of product sales from overseas retailers resulting in increasing in cross-border e-commerce is creating lucrative growth opportunities in e-commerce logistics. Besides this, the increasing internet penetration and smartphone usage is also providing an impetus to the market. The market is further driven by continual technological advancements in big data analytics, machine learning (ML), and artificial intelligence (AI), enabling logistics companies to optimize their operations. Apart from this, rapid warehouse automation and implementation of material handling robotics is contributing to the market. Some of the other factors contributing to the market include rapid urbanization, favorable government initiatives, inflating disposable income levels and extensive research and development (R&D) activities.

Top E-commerce Logistics Companies in Worldwide:

Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P.

Establishment: 1979

Headquarters: Safat, Kuwait

com Inc.

Establishment: 1994

Headquarters: Seattle, Washington

H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

Establishment: 1905

Headquarters: Eden Prairie, Minnesota

CEVA Logistics (CMA CGM S.A.)

Establishment: 1978

Headquarters: Marseille, France

Detsche Post AG

Establishment: 1995

Headquarters: Germany

FedEx Corporation

Establishment: 1971

Headquarters: US

Gati Limited

Establishment: 1989

Headquarters: Hyderabad, India

Kenco Group

Establishment: 1950

Headquarters: Chattanooga, Tennessee, United States

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

Establishment: 1890

Headquarters: Schindellegi, Switzerland

Rhenus Group (Rethmann Se & Co. Kg)

Establishment: 1934

Headquarters: Selm, Germany

SF Holding Co. Ltd. (Shenzhen Mingde Holding Development Co. Ltd.)

Establishment: 1993

Headquarter: China

XPO Logistics Inc.

Establishment: 2000

Headquarters: Greenwich, Connecticut, United States

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800