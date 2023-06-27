Top 12 Office Furniture Companies Dominating the World in 2023 – Growing Key Players | IMARC Group

Global Office Furniture Industry Overview 2023:

Office furniture refers to various objects, such as desks, chairs, tables, storage cabinets, etc., used in commercial and corporate places to meet the requirements of the employees and improve the overall aesthetic appearance of the place. They are mostly manufactured utilizing durable raw materials, including glass, plastics, wood, iron, and marble. Office furniture products are installed in meeting rooms, cafeterias, individual workstations, and lounges. They help to make the office environment comfortable and aid in enhancing the work efficiency of employees, protecting documents and electronics from theft, dust, fire, and pests. Consequently, office furniture items find widespread applications across numerous sectors, such as information technology (IT), healthcare, education, commercial, government, etc.

How Big is the Office Furniture Market:

Market Size Value in 2022: US$ 60.8 Billion

US$ 60.8 Billion Industry Revenue Forecast in 2028: US$ 77.4 Billion

US$ 77.4 Billion Growth Rate: CAGR of 4.05%

CAGR of 4.05% Base Year of Estimation: 2022

2022 Historical Data: 2017-2022

2017-2022 Future Forecast Period: 2023-2028

Global Office Furniture Industry Driving Factors and Future Demand Analysis:

The expanding global working population and the rising construction of information technology (IT) parks and commercial zones are primarily driving the office furniture companies. Additionally, the elevating renovation, modification, and remodeling of office spaces are also positively influencing the market growth. Besides this, the growing number of start-ups and the emerging trend among several public and private organizations on creating informal office spaces for promoting colleague-social interaction and providing a collaborative environment are acting as significant growth-inducing factors.

Moreover, the shifting preferences toward sustainable furniture variants with additional features for minimizing occupying space and uplifting workforce engagement are further stimulating the global market. Apart from this, the increasing cases of health diseases, owing to incorrect postures for a long time and the inflating investments in research and development (R&D) to innovate smart and portable types of furniture that offer improved support and convenience are expected to propel the office furniture companies over the forecasted period.

By IMARC Group, the Top 12 Office Furniture Manufacturers in the World 2023:

Steelcase Inc.

Okamura Corporation

HNI Corporation

Herman Miller Inc.

Haworth Inc.

Knoll Inc.

KOKUYO Co., Ltd.

Meridian Office Group

Kimball International

9to5 Seating

Berco Designs

Hooker Furniture

Request a Free Sample Report For Detailed Information About Companies, Shares, and Data: https://www.imarcgroup.com/office-furniture-market/requestsample

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800

Also, Read Latest Market Research Reports:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/connected-mining-market-in-depth-analysis-2023-28-share-outlook-report-2023-06-19

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/aircraft-health-monitoring-system-market-in-depth-analysis-report-2023-28-2023-06-19

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/digital-signage-market-in-depth-analysis-2023-28-size-share-report-2023-06-19

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/multi-factor-authentication-market-in-depth-analysis-2023-28-outlook-report-2023-06-19

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/specialty-paper-market-in-depth-analysis-2023-28-size-share-report-2023-06-19