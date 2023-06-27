Top 12 Personal Protective Equipment Companies Dominating the World in 2023 – Growing Key Players

Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Industry Overview 2023:

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) refers to a collective term used for wearable gear that protects users against various potential occupational hazards. It mainly includes kits to protect eyes, ears, face, head, and feet. In addition, according to several government agencies, workers must wear hard hats and puncture-resistant safety boots with slip-resistant soles to provide maximum protection against risks and accidents. As a result, PPE finds extensive utilization in labor-oriented industries, such as oil and gas, construction, chemical, and pharmaceutical, wherein injuries can result from contact with chemical, mechanical, physical, and radioactive substances.

How Big is the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market:

Market Size Value in 2022: US$ 69.3 Billion

US$ 69.3 Billion Industry Revenue Forecast in 2028: US$ 115.0 Billion

US$ 115.0 Billion Growth Rate: CAGR of 8.7%

CAGR of 8.7% Base Year of Estimation: 2022

2022 Historical Data: 2017-2022

2017-2022 Future Forecast Period: 2023-2028

Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Industry Driving Factors and Future Demand Analysis:

The emerging trend of industrialization and urbanization across the globe is among the primary factors driving the personal protective equipment market. Besides this, the severe lack in terms of safety measures at construction sites, which has resulted in frequent cases of occupational hazards, leading to a loss of valuable workforce and time, is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the growing popularity of PPE in both developed and emerging economies, on account of the increasing awareness toward personal and occupational safety among staffers and employers to ensure maximum protection at the workplace, is also catalyzing the global market.

Apart from this, the leading companies, such as E I Dupont De Nemours and Co., Honeywell International Inc., Kimberly-Clark Professional, Lakeland Industries, Inc., Ansell Limited, MSA Safety Inc., Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., Sioen Industries NV, etc., are introducing smart wearables with sensors that can determine patterns and the presence of hazardous elements in an oil rig or a mine, which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the escalating product demand to maintain hygiene and avoid the transmission of pathogens in healthcare facilities is anticipated to propel the personal protective equipment market over the forecasted period.

By IMARC Group, the Top 12 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Companies in the World 2023:

Honeywell International Inc.

E I Dupont De Nemours and Co.

Kimberly-Clark Professional

Ansell Limited

MSA Safety Inc.

Lakeland Industries, Inc.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd.

Sioen Industries NV

Radians, Inc.

COFRA Holding AG

Avon Rubber P.L.C.

National Safety Apparel

Request a Free Sample Report For Detailed Information About Companies, Shares, and Data: https://www.imarcgroup.com/personal-protective-equipment-market/requestsample

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800

Also, Read Latest Market Research Reports:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/flexible-electronics-market-size-industry-forecast-2023-28-2023-05-08

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/dried-soup-market-trends-global-size-growth-report-2023-28-2023-05-08

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/field-service-management-market-trends-size-share-2023-28-2023-05-08

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/advanced-driver-assistance-systems-market-outlook-by-2023-28-2023-05-08

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/public-safety-analytics-market-size-global-share-by-2023-28-2023-05-08