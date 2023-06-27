Top 12 Rice Companies Dominating the World in 2023 – Growing Key Players | IMARC Group

Global Rice Industry Overview 2023:

Rice refers to a staple food and one of the most widely consumed grains across the globe. It is a cereal grain that belongs to the grass species Oryza sativa or Oryza glaberrima, depending on the variety. It is distinguished by its tiny, elongated grains, which, according to the type, can differ in colour, texture, and flavour. It is utilized in a broad range of cuisines, from savoury main courses to decadent desserts, and each kind has unique qualities of its own. The cultivation of rice involves a meticulous process that includes preparing the land, sowing the seeds, and managing water levels through irrigation systems. Rice paddies, often characterized by flooded fields, provide an ideal environment for the growth of rice plants. Farmers work diligently to ensure proper cultivation, as rice is highly sensitive to changes in temperature, water availability, and pests. Its versatility, nutritional value, and cultural significance have made it a cherished ingredient in countless dishes. Some of the commercially available rice include white rice, brown rice, basmati rice, jasmine rice, and sticky rice.

How Big is the Rice Market:

Market Size Value in 2022: US$ 294.8 Billion

US$ 294.8 Billion Industry Revenue Forecast in 2028: US$ 345.8 Billion

US$ 345.8 Billion Growth Rate: CAGR of 2.7%

CAGR of 2.7% Base Year of Estimation: 2022

2022 Historical Data: 2017-2022

2017-2022 Future Forecast Period: 2023-2028

Global Rice Industry Driving Factors and Future Demand Analysis:

The growing consumption of rice among the masses majorly drives the global market. This can be supported by the increasing consumer awareness about health and wellness, and the rising demand for healthy and organic food products, including rice. Therefore, it is encouraging companies to offer a range of organic, non-GMO, and sustainably produced rice varieties, which is acting as another growth-inducing factor. With a busy lifestyle and growing urbanization, there is an increasing demand for convenient and ready-to-eat food options. Top rice companies are developing innovative rice-based convenience foods such as microwaveable rice bowls, flavored rice pouches, rice-based snacks, and pre-cooked rice options to cater to time-constrained consumers, further impacting the market. In addition, consumers are becoming more adventurous with their culinary choices and are seeking unique and exotic rice varieties to enhance their dining experiences, catalyzing the demand for rice. Furthermore, technological advancements to enhance crop yield, improve farming practices, and reduce environmental impact are creating a positive market outlook.

By IMARC Group, the Top 12 Rice Companies in the World 2023:

Anheuser-Busch Companies LLC (AB InBev)

Bunge Limited

California Family Foods

Cargill Incorporated

Farmers’ Rice Cooperative

ITC Limited

KRBL Limited

Louis Dreyfus Company B.V.

LT Foods Ltd.

Riceland Foods Inc.

Riviana Foods Inc. (Ebro Foods S.A.)

Tamaki Rice Corporation

Request a Free Sample Report For Detailed Information About Companies, Shares, and Data: https://www.imarcgroup.com/rice-market/requestsample

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800

Also, Read Latest Market Research Reports:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/commercial-greenhouse-market-statistics-size-trends-2023-28-2023-05-05

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/electronic-shelf-label-market-size-industry-report-2023-28-2023-05-05

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/pico-projectors-market-share-size-price-outlook-2023-2028-2023-05-05

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/aerosol-paints-market-share-size-analysis-report-2023-28-2023-05-05

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/depression-antidepressant-drugs-market-size-report-2023-28-2023-05-05