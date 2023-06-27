Top 12 Shrimp Companies Dominating the World in 2023 – Growing Key Players | IMARC Group

Global Shrimp Industry Overview 2023:

Shrimp refers to a semi-transparent and long invertebrate aquatic animal that is usually found in saltwater or freshwater. It is a rich source of vitamins, minerals, proteins, phosphorous, selenium, iodine, omega-3 fatty acids, and other essential nutrients. Shrimp aids in improving skin elasticity, promoting weight management, boosting bone health, lowering blood pressure levels, minimizing inflammation, relieving eye fatigue, maintaining a healthy and lean body mass, reducing the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases, etc. It also helps in controlling algae and removing debris. Shrimp can be grilled, boiled, fried, and baked.

How Big is the Shrimp Market:

Market Size Value in 2022: US$ 65.9 Billion

US$ 65.9 Billion Industry Revenue Forecast in 2028: US$ 87.9 Billion

US$ 87.9 Billion Growth Rate: CAGR of 4.7%

CAGR of 4.7% Base Year of Estimation: 2022

2022 Historical Data: 2017-2022

2017-2022 Future Forecast Period: 2023-2028

Global Shrimp Industry Driving Factors and Future Demand Analysis:

The growing prevalence of obesity, eye problems, skin cancer, and other chronic and lifestyle diseases is primarily driving the shrimp market. Additionally, government bodies across countries are promoting the seafood sector by providing numerous fiscal reliefs and incentives, which is further bolstering the market growth. Besides this, the widespread adoption of shrimp-based dishes, including fajitas, wraps, sandwiches, pizza, pasta, quesadillas, mac and cheese, etc., that are served across luxury hotels, restaurants, cafes, and other food outlets is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Moreover, the increasing consumer health consciousness and changing dietary patterns of individuals are propelling the demand for lean meat and protein-rich food, such as shrimp, in their daily diets, thereby positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the introduction of ready-to-eat (RTE) product variants, on account of the expanding working population with hectic work schedules, is also stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, they are easily available via offline and online distribution channels, which is anticipated to fuel the shrimp market over the forecasted period.

By IMARC Group, the Top 12 Shrimp Companies in the World 2023:

Apex Frozen Foods Ltd

Aqua Star (Admiralty Island Fisheries Inc.)

Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL

Grand Ocean Seafoods Co. Ltd

Grupo Ibérica Congelados S.A.

Liveris Afentoulis & Co.

Mazzetta Company LLC

Nordic Seafood A/S (Nissui Corporation)

Ocean More Foods Co. Ltd

Pacific Seafood

Seaprimexco Vietnam

Thai Union Group PCL

Request a Free Sample Report For Detailed Information About Companies, Shares, and Data: https://www.imarcgroup.com/prefeasibility-report-shrimp-processing-plant/requestsample

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800

Also, Read Latest Market Research Reports:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/top-10-logistics-companies-in-world-2023-imarc-group-2023-06-19

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/top-electric-vehicle-ev-companies-in-world-2023-imarc-group-2023-06-19

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/largest-cement-producer-in-the-world-2023-top-5-companies-imarc-group-2023-06-19

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/top-12-real-estate-companies-in-india-2023-imarc-group-2023-06-19

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/blister-packaging-market-in-depth-analysis-2023-28-size-share-report-2023-06-16