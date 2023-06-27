Top 12 Subscription Box Companies Dominating the World in 2023 – Growing Key Players | IMARC Group

Global Subscription Box Industry Overview 2023:

Subscription box refers to services that involve the auto-delivery of niche products on a recurring basis, such as weekly, monthly, or yearly. They can be categorized into three types, including replenishment subscriptions, curation subscriptions, and access subscriptions. These subscription box variants contain a combination of products that are either customized as per consumer preferences or selected randomly by the service providers. They offer several unique features, which include aesthetic representation of the contents, surprise or mystery items inside the box, timely delivery of the package, etc. Consequently, subscription box solutions find widespread utilization across numerous sectors, such as personal care, health, and fitness, food and beverage (F&B), childcare, apparel, etc.

How Big is the Subscription Box Market:

Market Size Value in 2022: US$ 28.1 Billion

Industry Revenue Forecast in 2028: US$ 73.6 Billion

Growth Rate: CAGR of 16.5%

Base Year of Estimation: 2022

Historical Data: 2017-2022

Future Forecast Period: 2023-2028

Global Subscription Box Industry Driving Factors and Future Demand Analysis:

The expanding e-commerce industry and the increasing influence of social media trends and celebrity endorsements on consumer lifestyles are primarily driving the subscription box companies. Additionally, the launch of long-term subscription services by leading retailers across diverse industries, including cosmetics, personal grooming, F&B, apparel, etc., for developing customer loyalty and catering to their specific tastes and needs is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the elevating inclination toward personalized shopping and curated products are also positively influencing the global market. Moreover, the introduction of free product trial options by luxury brands for encouraging users to adopt subscription programs is further stimulating the market growth.

Apart from this, the growing usage of subscription model by various social media-based startups to create brand awareness, maintain consistent revenue, and promote built-in marketing and the emerging trend among them to collaborate with social media influencers, bloggers, and vloggers, for promoting their products are expected to propel the subscription box companies over the forecasted period. Furthermore, the escalating consumer preferences towards personalized items and curated products have impelled major players to focus on launching aesthetically appealing subscription boxes, which, in turn, catalyzing the demand. Other factors, such as easy access to social media platforms and inflating disposable income levels of the masses, are creating a positive market outlook.

By IMARC Group, the Top 12 Subscription Box Companies in the World 2023:

Amazon Subscribe & Save (Amazon.com, Inc.) (NASDAQ: AMZN)

BarkBox (BARK:NYSE)

Birchbox (NASDAQ:WBA)

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APRN)

Glossybox (The Hut.com Ltd.)

Grove Collaborative Inc. (NYSE: GROV)

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS: HELFY)

FabFitFun

Harry’s Inc.

Personalized Beauty Discovery Inc.

TechStyle Fashion Group

Dollar Shave Club, Inc. (Unilever plc)

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

