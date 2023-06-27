Top 14 Cell-Based Assay Manufacturers Dominating the World in 2023 – Growing Key Players | IMARC Group

Global Cell-Based Assay Industry Overview 2023:

Cell-based assay or cellular assay refers to analytical methods utilized to determine the concentration of a substance by observing its impacts on living organisms (in vivo) or tissues (in vitro). They can be categorized into numerous types based on technology, such as automated handling, flow cytometry, label-free detection, high-throughput screening, etc. Cell-based assay systems offer a closer representation of the real-life model as they employ live cells during experimentation. They help to verify the biological activity of drugs and assist in determining whether the antibodies produced by the patient are neutralizing the drug. Cell-based assay procedures prove extremely effective in biomedical research and drug-discovery screening for cell signaling, gene activation cell proliferation, antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC), etc. Consequently, they find extensive utilization in various sectors, including pharmaceutical, biotechnology, contract research organizations, etc.

How Big is the Cell-Based Assay Market:

Market Size Value in 2022: US$ 20.7 Billion

US$ 20.7 Billion Industry Revenue Forecast in 2028: US$ 33.6 Billion

US$ 33.6 Billion Growth Rate: CAGR of 8.3%

CAGR of 8.3% Base Year of Estimation: 2022

2022 Historical Data: 2017-2022

2017-2022 Future Forecast Period: 2023-2028

Global Cell-Based Assay Industry Driving Factors and Future Demand Analysis:

The increasing prevalence of several chronic disorders such as cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular ailments, arthritis, etc., which still have unmet needs, are primarily driving the cell-based assay market. Moreover, the escalating usage of the process for screening mutagenesis in chronic myeloid leukemia is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the elevating adoption of functional cells as diagnostic tools in research for new drugs and drug discovery and the shifting preferences among researchers toward using technologically advanced techniques for high throughput screening techniques, such as toxicity studies, drug screening, in vitro testing, etc., are also positively influencing the global market. Besides this, the rising expenditure in cell-based research and development (R&D) activities by the leading players for formulating safer drugs and the introduction of three-dimensional or 3D and label-free cell-based assays are expected to catalyze the cell-based assay market in the coming years.

By IMARC Group, the Top 14 Cell-Based Assay Manufacturers in the World 2023:

Becton Dickinson and Company

Global Life Sciences Solutions USA LLC (DBA Cytiva)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck Group

Perkinelmer Inc.

Charles River Laboratories Inc.

Lonza Group Ltd.

Cell Signaling Technology Inc.

Promega Corporation

Cell Biolabs Inc.

Eurofins DiscoverX Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Corning Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche Holding AG

Request a Free Sample Report For Detailed Information About Companies, Shares, and Data: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cell-based-assays-market/requestsample

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800

Also, Read Latest Market Research Reports:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/top-16-dried-soup-companies-and-brands-worldwide-2023-2023-05-12

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/top-9-hard-seltzer-brands-manufacturers-worldwide-2023-2023-05-12

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/top-12-office-furniture-companies-worldwide-2023-imarc-2023-05-12

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/top-6-organic-dairy-companies-list-worldwide-2023-imarc-2023-05-12

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/top-9-smart-thermostat-manufacturers-companies-2023-2023-05-12