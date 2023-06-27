Top 14 Green Cement Companies | IMARC Dominating the World in 2023 – Growing Key Players | IMARC Group

Global Green Cement Industry Overview 2023:

Green cement represents a vital ingredient utilized in the construction industry that provides a cleaner alternative to traditional adhesive. It is economical to produce as it is formulated using various industrial by-products, such as furnace slag, aluminosilicate, fly ash, and other recycled industrial waste. These materials lower the energy consumption and increase the strength and durability of the product. In addition to this, green cement is extensively used in the construction industry as part of sustainable architectural projects, including structural columns, bridges, dams, and buildings, owing to the production of less carbon dioxide and the usage of less energy during its manufacturing compared to Portland cement.

How Big is the Green Cement Market:

Market Size Value in 2022: US$ 31.1 Billion

US$ 31.1 Billion Industry Revenue Forecast in 2028: US$ 63.3 Billion

US$ 63.3 Billion Growth Rate: CAGR of 12.3%

CAGR of 12.3% Base Year of Estimation: 2022

2022 Historical Data: 2017-2022

2017-2022 Future Forecast Period: 2023-2028

Global Green Cement Industry Driving Factors and Future Demand Analysis:

The escalating demand for residential spaces and the rising construction activities across the globe are among the primary factors driving the green cement market. Besides this, the increasing effort by the masses to reduce carbon emissions, on account of the high environmental concerns, is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, some categories of green cement offer superior features compared to OPC, such as more satisfactory workability, excellent thermal and fire resistance, and improved flexural strength, which is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the extensive utilization of thermal energy in adhesive manufacturing and the expanding mega infrastructure projects are acting as significant growth-inducing factors.

Additionally, the growing popularity of this substance, as it reduces carbon emissions, provides better functionality, and requires fewer natural materials during production, is also stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, the inflating investments by the leading companies in the development of advanced technologies that are more energy-efficient and improved product variants, including ultra-high strength concrete with enhanced performance, are anticipated to propel the green cement market over the forecasted period.

By IMARC Group, the Top 14 Green Cement Manufacturers & Companies in the World 2023:

CarbonCure Technologies Inc.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.

CRH plc

LafargeHolcim

Fortera Corporation

Heidelberg Cement

Siam Cement Public Company (SCG)

Kiran Global Chem Limited

CeraTech

Taiheiyo Cement Corporation

Anhui Conch Cement

Votorantim cimentos S.A.

UltraTech Cement Ltd.

ACC Ltd.

Request a Free Sample Report For Detailed Information About Companies, Shares, and Data: https://www.imarcgroup.com/green-cement-market/requestsample

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800