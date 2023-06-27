Top 14 Indium Tin Oxide (ITO) Companies Dominating the World in 2023 – Growing Key Players | IMARC Group

Global Indium Tin Oxide (ITO) Industry Overview 2023:

Indium tin oxide (ITO) represents a transparent semiconductor that is utilized in the form of a thin protective coating over mechanical equipment. It is manufactured via sputter deposition techniques or electron beam evaporation. Owing to its several physical properties, including electromagnetic induction shielding, color fastness, ultraviolet resistance, high transparency, etc., indium tin oxide finds wide-ranging applications in the manufacturing of sensors, touch panels, flat panels, electroluminescent and liquid-crystal displays (ELD/LCD), heat reflective coatings, etc.

How Big is the Indium Tin Oxide (ITO) Market:

Market Size Value in 2022: US$ 1.7 Billion

US$ 1.7 Billion Industry Revenue Forecast in 2028: US$ 2.0 Billion

US$ 2.0 Billion Growth Rate: CAGR of 1.9%

CAGR of 1.9% Base Year of Estimation: 2022

2022 Historical Data: 2017-2022

2017-2022 Future Forecast Period: 2023-2028

Global Indium Tin Oxide (ITO) Industry Driving Factors and Future Demand Analysis:

The escalating demand for smart automobiles equipped with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) is primarily driving the indium tin oxide (ITO) market. Additionally, the shifting consumer preferences from traditionally used solar energy systems towards ITO, on account of its cost-effectiveness, higher light absorption rates, optical transparency, etc., is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the increasing product utilization in sodium vapor lamps that reflect heat waves to the bulb, thereby keeping them warmer and enhancing their efficiency in cold climatic conditions, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of thin-film photovoltaic (PV) cells and solar panels that are manufactured using indium tin oxide is also augmenting the global market. Apart from this, the rising investments in R&D activities aimed at establishing new solar power plants, on account of the growing environmental concerns among individuals, are anticipated to fuel the indium tin oxide (ITO) market over the forecasted period.

By IMARC Group, the Top 14 Indium Tin Oxide (ITO) Companies in the World 2023:

3M Company

American Elements

Densitron Technologies

EFUN Technology Limited (Shenzhen EFUM Co. Ltd.)

Umicore NV

Indium Corporation

Keeling & Walker Ltd.

Kurt J. Lesker Company

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd.

Nitto Denko Corporation

Samsung Corning Precision (SCP) Material Co. Ltd. (Corning Incorporated)

Sollensys

Tosoh Corporation

Touch International Inc.

