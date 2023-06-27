Top 14 Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Companies Dominating the World in 2023 – Growing Key Players

Global Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Industry Overview 2023:

Infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) is a cloud computing service that provides infrastructural tools and services to enterprises. It makes use of computing infrastructure via the cloud and the internet. The service gives access to servers across various locations without the need for an on-site data center. IaaS allows the automated deployment of servers, processing power, network connections, and load balancers. It also delivers fundamental network and storage resources on an on-demand and pay-as-you-go basis to the consumers, thereby minimizing the high and up-front capital expenditures and unnecessary infrastructural investments.

How Big is the Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Market:

Market Size Value in 2022: US$ 84.1 Billion

US$ 84.1 Billion Industry Revenue Forecast in 2028: US$ 331.6 Billion

US$ 331.6 Billion Growth Rate: CAGR of 23.6%

CAGR of 23.6% Base Year of Estimation: 2022

2022 Historical Data: 2017-2022

2017-2022 Future Forecast Period: 2023-2028

Global Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Industry Driving Factors and Future Demand Analysis:

In recent years, several leading players in the IaaS market have shifted toward deploying a hybrid cloud, which is an integration of both private and public cloud computing. This aids organizations in processing data at high speed, share a large amount of data and minimize the overall operational cost. Besides this, manufacturers are investing in research and development (R&D) activities to make advancements in wireless technology. Moreover, with the increasing volume of financial and business data across numerous organizations, several companies, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google LLC, are facilitating faster data exchange and offering improved security facilities to their customers. These factors are expected to provide a positive thrust on the market in the coming years.

By IMARC Group, the Top 14 Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Companies in the World 2023:

Amazon Web Services, Inc

Cisco Systems Inc.

DXC Technology Company

Dell Technologies, Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

Google LLC

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

IONOS Cloud Inc.

Rackspace Technology Global, Inc.

Red Hat Inc.

Redcentric plc

VMware, Inc.

