Top 15 Cloud Gaming Companies Dominating the World in 2023 – Growing Key Players | IMARC Group

Global Cloud Gaming Industry Overview 2023:

Cloud gaming, also called as gaming on demand, is a form of web gaming that enables the direct streaming of games onto the user personal computer (PC), mobile device, or console. This is executed by establishing a remote connection with a third-party association that has the system of the game stored in their server. Cloud gaming lets consumer play online games without downloading or purchasing the software. It aims to offer end users a smooth and direct game-playing experience across numerous devices.

How Big is the Cloud Gaming Market:

Market Size Value in 2022: US$ 1,286.6 Million

US$ 1,286.6 Million Industry Revenue Forecast in 2028: US$ 13,581.3 Million

US$ 13,581.3 Million Growth Rate: CAGR of 47.5%

CAGR of 47.5% Base Year of Estimation: 2022

2022 Historical Data: 2017-2022

2017-2022 Future Forecast Period: 2023-2028

Global Cloud Gaming Industry Driving Factors and Future Demand Analysis:

The increasing mobile gaming audience and the rising digitalization in gaming technology are among the key factors stimulating the cloud gaming market. Moreover, the growing adoption of the web gaming, as it offers several benefits, including constant updates and maintenance of a backup, which eliminates the need for storing physical copies of software and reduces the overall gaming cost, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the escalating demand for cloud gaming offers a deduction of data storage and ease of accessibility to the users is also propelling the market growth.

Furthermore, the top companies, such as Utomik B.V., Nvidia Corporation, Numecent Holdings Ltd., RemoteMyApp SP ZOO (Vortex), Parsec Cloud Inc., Paperspace, Ubitus Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Sony, Amazon web services, Google, IBM Corporation, Samsung electronics, etc., are entering into strategic collaborations to expand their consumer base, which is positively influencing the market growth. Apart from this, the elevating demand for immersive gaming experiences, the inflating disposable income levels of individuals, the growing popularity of virtual and augmented reality gaming, and cross-platform play devices are anticipated to fuel the cloud gaming market over the forecasted period.

By IMARC Group, the Top 15 Cloud Gaming Companies in the World 2023:

Utomik B.V.

NVIDIA Corporation

Numecent Holdings Ltd.

Intel Corporation

Unity Technologies

Paperspace, Co.

LiquidSky Software Inc.

Ubitus K.K.

Microsoft Corporation

Sony Corporation

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Google LLC

IBM Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

GameFly Holdings, LLC

