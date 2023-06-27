Top 15 eSIM Companies in the World 2023

June 27, 2023
7

eSIM Market Outlook:

ESIM (Embedded SIM) provides connectivity to a cellular network by embedding a digital SIM profile directly into the device’s hardware, enabling remote download of the profile onto the device.  With ESIM technology, users can switch carriers and plans without changing SIM cards, allowing them to save multiple SIM profiles on a single device. It also ensures better tamper-proofing and provides protection against unauthorized access and fraud. As a result, E-sim makes devices flexible and adaptable by allowing them to be configured for use on different cellular networks.

eSIM Market Future Growth:

The top players in the E sim market are increasingly focusing on facilitating strong network connection remotely due to the increasing adoption of internet of things (IoT) across various end-use industries. This can be attributed to the increasing sales of connected devices such as smartwatches, fitness trackers, and other wearables that are equipped with E sim technology. Moreover, the introduction of favorable government initiatives promoting the adoption of E sim technology as a part of digitalization programs is creating a positive outlook for the market. In addition to this, the rising demand for remote work is resulting in the higher adoption of e-sims on both corporate and residential sectors. Furthermore, the considerable growth in the tourism industry is resulting in new product launches facilitating features such as easy network switch between different mobile networks and plans while traveling.

Top eSIM Companies in Worldwide:

  1. Apple Inc. 

           Establishment: 1976
           Headquarters: California, the United States

  1. Arm Limited

          Establishment: 1990
          Headquarters: England, the United Kingdom

  1. AT&T Inc.

    Establishment:     1983
    Headquarters: Dallas, Texas
  2. Deutsche Telekom AG

    Establishment: 1995
    Headquarters:Bonn, Germany
  3. Giesecke+Devrient GmbH

    Establishment:1852
    Headquarters:Munich, Germany
  4. IDEMIA

    Establishment: 2017
    Headquarters:Courbevoie, France
  5. Infineon Technologies AG

    Establishment:1999
    Headquarters:Munich, Germany
  6. NTT Docomo Inc. (Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation)

    Establishment:1992
    Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan
  7. NXP Semiconductors N.V.

    Establishment: 2006
    Headquarters:Eindhoven, the Netherlands
  8. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

    Establishment: 1969
    Headquarters: Suwon-si, South Korea
  9. Sierra Wireless

    Establishment: 1993
    Headquarters: Columbia, Canada
  10. STMicroelectronics N.V.

    Establishment: 1987
    Headquarters: Geneva, Switzerland
  11. Telefónica S.A

    Establishment: 1924
    Headquarters:Madrid, Spain
  12. Thales Group 

    Establishment: 1893
    Headquarters: Paris, France
  13. Vodafone Group Plc

    Establishment:1985
    Headquarters:Newbury, the United Kingdom

