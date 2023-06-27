Top 15 eSIM Companies in the World 2023

eSIM Market Outlook:

ESIM (Embedded SIM) provides connectivity to a cellular network by embedding a digital SIM profile directly into the device’s hardware, enabling remote download of the profile onto the device. With ESIM technology, users can switch carriers and plans without changing SIM cards, allowing them to save multiple SIM profiles on a single device. It also ensures better tamper-proofing and provides protection against unauthorized access and fraud. As a result, E-sim makes devices flexible and adaptable by allowing them to be configured for use on different cellular networks.

eSIM Market Future Growth:

The top players in the E sim market are increasingly focusing on facilitating strong network connection remotely due to the increasing adoption of internet of things (IoT) across various end-use industries. This can be attributed to the increasing sales of connected devices such as smartwatches, fitness trackers, and other wearables that are equipped with E sim technology. Moreover, the introduction of favorable government initiatives promoting the adoption of E sim technology as a part of digitalization programs is creating a positive outlook for the market. In addition to this, the rising demand for remote work is resulting in the higher adoption of e-sims on both corporate and residential sectors. Furthermore, the considerable growth in the tourism industry is resulting in new product launches facilitating features such as easy network switch between different mobile networks and plans while traveling.

Top eSIM Companies in Worldwide:

Apple Inc.

Establishment: 1976

Headquarters: California, the United States

Arm Limited

Establishment: 1990

Headquarters: England, the United Kingdom

AT&T Inc.



Establishment: 1983

Headquarters: Dallas, Texas Deutsche Telekom AG



Establishment: 1995

Headquarters:Bonn, Germany Giesecke+Devrient GmbH



Establishment:1852

Headquarters:Munich, Germany IDEMIA



Establishment: 2017

Headquarters:Courbevoie, France Infineon Technologies AG



Establishment:1999

Headquarters:Munich, Germany NTT Docomo Inc. (Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation)



Establishment:1992

Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan NXP Semiconductors N.V.



Establishment: 2006

Headquarters:Eindhoven, the Netherlands Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.



Establishment: 1969

Headquarters: Suwon-si, South Korea Sierra Wireless



Establishment: 1993

Headquarters: Columbia, Canada STMicroelectronics N.V.



Establishment: 1987

Headquarters: Geneva, Switzerland Telefónica S.A



Establishment: 1924

Headquarters:Madrid, Spain Thales Group



Establishment: 1893

Headquarters: Paris, France Vodafone Group Plc



Establishment:1985

Headquarters:Newbury, the United Kingdom

