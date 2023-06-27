Top 15 Learning Management System (LMS) Companies in the World 2023

Learning Management System (LMS) Market Outlook 2023:

A learning management system (LMS) refers to a software application that facilitates the management, delivery, and tracking of learning content and training programs. An LMS can be used to deliver online courses, training programs, and educational resources to learners across various devices and platforms. It includes tools for creating and managing assessments, discussion forums, and social learning activities. It offers several benefits, such as it provides a personalized learning experience to users, as they can choose the content that best fits their needs and interests. It also offers an efficient way to manage and deliver learning content, saving time and effort on administrative tasks to instructors. As a result, it is used in various industries, including education, healthcare, finance, and government.

Learning Management System (LMS) Market Trends and Demand:

The growing demand for remote learning is driving the global market. Along with this, the increasing adoption of digital learning and the escalating need for workforce development and upskilling are impelling the leading market players to integrate the Internet of Things (IoT) with LMS solutions, thus providing a boost to the market. Moreover, the rising number of connected devices on the Internet of Things (IoT) and an increase in online employee engagement programs are acting as another growth-inducing factor. Besides, LMSs can provide valuable data analytics and reporting features, which allow organizations and educational institutions to track learners’ progress, assess the effectiveness of learning content, and identify areas for improvement, thus creating a positive market outlook.

Top Learning Management System (LMS) Companies:

Absorb LMS Software Inc.

Establishment: 2003

Headquarters: Calgary, Canada

Adobe Inc.

Establishment: 1982

Headquarters: California, United States

Blackboard Inc.

Establishment: 1997

Headquarters: Florida, United States

Cornerstone On Demand Inc.

Establishment: 1999

Headquarters: California, United States

D2L Corporation

Establishment: 1999

Headquarters: Kitchener, Canada

Docebo

Establishment: 2005

Headquarters: Ontario, Canada

Epignosis LLC

Establishment: 2012

Headquarters: California, United States

International Business Machines Corporation

Establishment: 1911

Headquarters: New York, United States

McGraw Hill

Establishment: 1888

Headquarters: New York, United States

Oracle Corporation

Establishment: 1977

Headquarters: Texas, United States

Paradiso Solutions

Establishment: 2007

Headquarters: Florida, United States

Pearson

Establishment: 1844

Headquarters: London, United Kingdom

SAP SE

Establishment: 1972

Headquarters: Walldorf, Germany

Sumtotal Systems LLC (Skillsoft)

Establishment: 1985

Headquarters: Florida, United States

Xerox Corporation

Establishment: 1906

Headquarter: New York, United States

