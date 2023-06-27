Top 15 Learning Management System (LMS) Companies in the World 2023

Learning Management System (LMS) Market Outlook 2023:
A learning management system (LMS) refers to a software application that facilitates the management, delivery, and tracking of learning content and training programs. An LMS can be used to deliver online courses, training programs, and educational resources to learners across various devices and platforms. It includes tools for creating and managing assessments, discussion forums, and social learning activities. It offers several benefits, such as it provides a personalized learning experience to users, as they can choose the content that best fits their needs and interests. It also offers an efficient way to manage and deliver learning content, saving time and effort on administrative tasks to instructors. As a result, it is used in various industries, including education, healthcare, finance, and government.
Get Free Sample Copy of Report at – https://www.imarcgroup.com/learning-management-system-market/requestsample
Learning Management System (LMS) Market Trends and Demand:
The growing demand for remote learning is driving the global market. Along with this, the increasing adoption of digital learning and the escalating need for workforce development and upskilling are impelling the leading market players to integrate the Internet of Things (IoT) with LMS solutions, thus providing a boost to the market. Moreover, the rising number of connected devices on the Internet of Things (IoT) and an increase in online employee engagement programs are acting as another growth-inducing factor. Besides, LMSs can provide valuable data analytics and reporting features, which allow organizations and educational institutions to track learners’ progress, assess the effectiveness of learning content, and identify areas for improvement, thus creating a positive market outlook.
Top Learning Management System (LMS) Companies:
- Absorb LMS Software Inc.
Establishment: 2003
Headquarters: Calgary, Canada
- Adobe Inc.
Establishment: 1982
Headquarters: California, United States
- Blackboard Inc.
Establishment: 1997
Headquarters: Florida, United States
- Cornerstone On Demand Inc.
Establishment: 1999
Headquarters: California, United States
- D2L Corporation
Establishment: 1999
Headquarters: Kitchener, Canada
- Docebo
Establishment: 2005
Headquarters: Ontario, Canada
- Epignosis LLC
Establishment: 2012
Headquarters: California, United States
- International Business Machines Corporation
Establishment: 1911
Headquarters: New York, United States
- McGraw Hill
Establishment: 1888
Headquarters: New York, United States
- Oracle Corporation
Establishment: 1977
Headquarters: Texas, United States
- Paradiso Solutions
Establishment: 2007
Headquarters: Florida, United States
- Pearson
Establishment: 1844
Headquarters: London, United Kingdom
- SAP SE
Establishment: 1972
Headquarters: Walldorf, Germany
- Sumtotal Systems LLC (Skillsoft)
Establishment: 1985
Headquarters: Florida, United States
- Xerox Corporation
Establishment: 1906
Headquarter: New York, United States
About Us:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact us:
IMARC Group
134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Email: sales@imarcgroup.com
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800
Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800