Top 15 Multi-Factor Authentication Companies Dominating the World in 2023 – Growing Key Players – IMARC Group

Global Multi-Factor Authentication Industry Overview 2023:

Multi-factor authentication (MFA) represents advanced security systems designed to protect business units from potential security breaches by utilizing a multi-layered verification process. In terms of the model, they can be categorized into two-factor, three-factor, four-factor, and five-factor types. These multi-factor authentication solutions consist of an amalgamation of logical, biometric, and physical procedures to surpass the security system. They ensure improved security surveillance and data security and create an elaborate defense system against any unauthorized individual from accessing a network, computer device, database, or physical location. Consequently, multi-factor authentication technologies find widespread application across numerous sectors, including healthcare, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), government, military, logistics, travel and transport, etc.

How Big is the Multi-Factor Authentication Market:

Market Size Value in 2022: US$ 15.4 Billion

US$ 15.4 Billion Industry Revenue Forecast in 2028: US$ 40.3 Billion

US$ 40.3 Billion Growth Rate: CAGR of 17.2%

CAGR of 17.2% Base Year of Estimation: 2022

2022 Historical Data: 2017-2022

2017-2022 Future Forecast Period: 2023-2028

Global Multi-Factor Authentication Industry Driving Factors and Future Demand Analysis:

The rising instances of security breaches, cyber-attacks, and online frauds and the introduction of stringent data security standards across large, medium, and small industries to safeguard their financial accounts are primarily driving the multi-factor authentication market. Additionally, the escalating need for the solution in the banking industry to safely perform several functions, such as trade finance, core banking, international payments, internet banking, etc., with secure connections is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the increasing usage of the Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud-based services and the development of cloud-integrated MFA systems that allow remote facial recognition, fingerprint scanning, and document verification are also positively influencing the global market.

Besides this, the elevating advancements in biometrics technology and the launch of favorable measures by government bodies aimed at improving national security are further catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the expanding adoption of digital payment methods across the globe and the emerging trend of bring-your-own-devices or BYOD in multiple business segments are expected to fuel the multi-factor authentication market in the coming years.

By IMARC Group, the Top 15 Multi-Factor Authentication Companies in the World 2023:

CA Technologies (Broadcom Company)

Crossmatch

Deepnet Security Limited

Entrust Corporation

Fujitsu Group

Gemalto NV (Thales Digital)

Microsoft Corporation

NEC Corporation

Okta, Inc.

Ping Identity

RSA Security LLC

SecureAuth Corporation

SecurEnvoy Limited

Suprema Inc.

Symantec Corporation

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

