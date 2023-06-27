Top 15 Small and Medium Caliber Ammunition Companies Dominating the World in 2023 – Growing Key Players

Global Small and Medium Caliber Ammunition Industry Overview 2023:

Ammunition represents the projectiles and propelling charges that ignite the propellant in small arms, guns, and artillery. These comprise numerous expendable weapons, including missiles, bombs, grenades, and land mines, and the materials fired or detonated from these armaments, such as bullets and warheads. The internal diameter (bore) of a gun barrel is called as a caliber. Usually, projectiles that are less than 20 mm in diameter are referred to as small caliber ammunition. In contrast, the ones with between 20mm to 40mm diameter are known as medium caliber.

How Big is the Small and Medium Caliber Ammunition Market:

Market Size Value in 2022: US$ XX Billion

US$ XX Billion Industry Revenue Forecast in 2028: US$ XX Billion

US$ XX Billion Growth Rate: CAGR of 4%

CAGR of 4% Base Year of Estimation: 2022

2022 Historical Data: 2017-2022

2017-2022 Future Forecast Period: 2023-2028

Global Small and Medium Caliber Ammunition Industry Driving Factors and Future Demand Analysis:

The increasing incidences of geopolitical tensions, territorial conflicts, and terrorism across the globe are primarily augmenting the small and medium caliber ammunition market. Furthermore, several government bodies are expanding their defense budget and heavily investing in replacing traditional arsenals with modern and latest weapons with advanced technologies, which is also bolstering the market growth. Apart from this, the rising usage of medium caliber ammunition, on account of their compatibility with the AK- rifle series and their affordability and easy availability, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Moreover, the top companies, including ARSENAL JSCo, BAE Systems, Inc., Denel SOC Ltd, FN Herstal (Herstal Group), General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems (General Dynamics Corporation), Rosoboronexport, etc., are entering into strategic partnerships to expand their consumer base, which is further catalyzing the global market. Besides this, the development of lightweight bullets that use polymer casing in their production, which are gaining widespread prominence among end users, on account of the enhanced convenience offered by their usage, is expected to drive the small and medium caliber ammunition market in the coming years.

By IMARC Group, the Top 15 Small and Medium Caliber Ammunition Companies in the World 2023:

ARSENAL JSCo

BAE Systems Inc.

Denel SOC Ltd.

FN Herstal (Herstal Group)

General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical System (General Dynamics Corporation)

Rosoboronexport

MAXAMCorp Holding

MESKO S.A.

Nammo AS

Nexter KNDS Group

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Poongsan Corporation

Rheinmetall Defense

RUAG Group

ST Engineering (Temasek Holdings Limited)

