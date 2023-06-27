Top 16 Dried Soup Companies Dominating the World in 2023 – Growing Key Players | IMARC Group

Global Dried Soup Industry Overview 2023:

Dried soup represents instant soup mixes made by utilizing dehydrated grains, meat, and vegetables, along with several preservatives and flavoring agents. They are available in vegetarian and non-vegetarian types and in numerous packaging options, including pouches, cans, cups, etc. The ingredients of dried soup products are processed using freeze-drying or slow air-drying techniques that help to remove the water content without affecting their nutritional value. They are rich in vitamins, minerals, protein, and fiber, easy to prepare, convenient to store, and have more nutritious value as compared to other alternatives to other instant food products such as noodles. Consequently, dried soup items are in extensive demand across the globe.

How Big is the Dried Soup Market:

Market Size Value in 2022: US$ 12.1 Billion

US$ 12.1 Billion Industry Revenue Forecast in 2028: US$ 14.9 Billion

US$ 14.9 Billion Growth Rate: CAGR of 3.3 %

CAGR of 3.3 % Base Year of Estimation: 2022

2022 Historical Data: 2017-2022

2017-2022 Future Forecast Period: 2023-2028

Global Dried Soup Industry Driving Factors and Future Demand Analysis:

The increasing need for ready-to-eat food items, especially among the working population who have a hectic lifestyle and is left with negligible time for preparing a balanced and nutritious meal, is primarily driving the dried soup companies. Additionally, the elevating health consciousness among the masses and the shifting preferences toward high-nutrient-value food are also positively influencing the global market. Besides this, the introduction of value-added, gluten-free, and organic products by leading market players is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Moreover, the expanding organized distribution channels, which include grocery and convenience stores and online portals that have enhanced the product accessibility are further propelling the market growth. Apart from this, the development of innovative product packaging solutions with the required nutritional information and other health benefits that help to persuade the consumers to buy the products, the launch of vegan and plant-based protein instant soups, and the rising investments by manufacturers in aggressive promotional activities are expected to fuel the dried soup companies in the coming years.

By IMARC Group, the Top 16 Dried Soup Companies in the World 2023:

Associated British Foods plc

B&G Foods, Inc.

Baxters Food Group Limited

Campbell Soup Company

Shandong Subo Food Co., Ltd.

Anderson House Foods

General Mills Inc.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

House Foods Group Inc.

The Kraft Heinz Company

The Kroger Co.

Nestle S.A.

Nissin Foods (USA) Co., Inc.

NK Hurst Company, Inc.

Unilever PLC

Premier Foods Group of Companies

