Top 6 Global Cheese Manufacturers Dominating the World in 2023 – Growing Key Players | IMARC Group

Global Cheese Industry Overview 2023:

Cheese refers to a dairy product that is produced in various flavors, textures, and forms by coagulating the milk protein casein, usually derived from the milk of buffalo, goat, cows, or sheep. Cheese has been valued for ages, owing to its portability and longer shelf-life. It is a good source of nutrients, such as calcium which is essential for building strong bones, and specific high-quality proteins that provide basic building blocks for strong muscles. In addition to this, cheese contains other vital nutrients, including phosphorus, zinc, vitamin A, and vitamin B12. As a large variety of this dairy product is produced in several parts of the globe, its texture and flavor mainly rely on the origin of the milk, whether it is pasteurized, aged, or processed.

How Big is the Cheese Market:

Market Size Value in 2022: US$ 83.4 Billion

US$ 83.4 Billion Industry Revenue Forecast in 2028: US$ 120.2 Billion

US$ 120.2 Billion Growth Rate: CAGR of 6.12%

CAGR of 6.12% Base Year of Estimation: 2022

2022 Historical Data: 2017-2022

2017-2022 Future Forecast Period: 2023-2028

Global Cheese Industry Driving Factors and Future Demand Analysis:

The escalating product demand in fast food chains across the globe, the emerging trend of urbanization, the inflating disposable incomes, and the expanding food and beverage (F&B) sector are among the primary factors driving the cheese market. Besides this, the elevating requirement for various variants, such as mozzarella, parmesan, feta, Roquefort, and cheddar, in the preparation of pizzas, sandwiches, and wraps, is further augmenting the market growth.

Moreover, the leading manufacturers, including Lactalis Group, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Royal FrieslandCampina N.V., Dairy Farmers of America (DFA) Inc., Arla Foods amba and Savencia SA, etc., are introducing low- or zero-fat cheese variants to attract health-conscious consumers and are also investing in aggressive promotional strategies to create awareness among the masses, which are also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the easy product availability in convenient packaging options, such as single slices wrapped in plastic, spray, spread, and squeeze tubes, is expected to bolster the cheese market in the coming years.

Some of the Top Cheese Manufacturing Companies in World 2023:

Lactalis Group

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited

Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.

Dairy Farmers of America, Inc.

Arla Foods Group

SAVENCIA SA

